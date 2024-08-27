SASSA visits Fernie as part of outreach programme, 27 Aug

Mpumalanga South African Social Security Agency (SASSA) is invading the Fernie area, within Mpuluzi which is part of Chief Albert Luthuli local Municipality. The Agency is alarmed about the high number of people relying on social grants for survival.

The aim of the Integrated Registration Outreach Programme (ICROP) is to reach-out to a high number of clients/ beneficiaries to access SASSA services.

Due to the lack of infrastructure at Fernie and there is no fully functional office dedicated to service the area on daily basis. The service point created for intervention experiences a high influx of potential beneficiaries, which makes it difficult for the office to attend all people who visits service point. In this reach-out programme SASSA will mobilises more resources to enable the servicing of all customers and increase access to Social Assistance services.

SASSA will be rendering service such as taking new social grants applications, change of payment method, customer care enquiries, and SRD special COVID-19 [R350].

For more information contact toll free during working days/hours [0800 60 10 11], WhatsApp: 082 046 8553.

The media is invited as follows:

Date: 27 August 2024

Venue: Fernie 2 community Hall

Time: 08:00

Media enquiries:

Mr. Senzeni Ngubeni

SASSA Mpumalanga Spokesperson

E-mail: senzenin@sassa.gov.za

