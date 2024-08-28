Collapsible Water Bottle Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

Collapsible Water Bottle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Collapsible Water Bottle Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

It will grow to $2.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The collapsible water bottle market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.72 billion in 2023 to $1.83 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an increase in per capita disposable income, vast population, growing demands from millennials seeking sustainable options, and increasing demand for portability and convenience.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The collapsible water bottle market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $2.39 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing demand for portability and convenience, high household income, influence of social media and influencer marketing, and increasing outdoor and sports activities.

Growth Driver Of The Collapsible Water Bottle Market

The increasing number of working professionals is expected to propel the growth of the collapsible water bottle market going forward. The number of working professionals is rising due to factors such as population growth, increasing demand for skilled labor in various industries, technological advancements creating new job opportunities, and shifts towards knowledge-based economies emphasizing education and professional skills. Collapsible water bottles provide convenience and sustainability to working professionals by offering a portable and eco-friendly hydration solution that adapts to their on-the-go lifestyle.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the collapsible water bottle market include Salomon SAS, Cascade Designs Inc., Lollicup USA Inc., Zoku LLC, Nalgene, Dexas International Ltd., Liquid Bottles LLC, Stojo Products Inc.

Major companies operating in the collapsible water bottle market are developing innovative products such as tempo squeeze bottles to address the increasing demand for portable, space-saving hydration solutions. Tempo squeeze bottles are typically plastic containers designed with a flexible body that allows users to easily squeeze out the contents, such as condiments or sauces, making them convenient for food service and on-the-go use.

Segments:

1) By Material Type: Silicon, Plastic, Other Material Types

2) By Capacity: 250-500 ML, 500-750 ML, 750-1000 ML, 1 Liter And Above

3) By Application: Hypermarket, Supermarkets, Online Stores, Other Applications

4) By End User: Everyday, Sports, Institutional, Office, Educational, Recreation, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the collapsible water bottle market in 2023. Europe is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the collapsible water bottle market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Collapsible Water Bottle Market Definition

A collapsible water bottle is a reusable water container that can be collapsed or folded when empty, making it compact and convenient for travel or storage. These bottles are typically made from flexible materials, allowing them to be compressed to a smaller size when not in use. The purpose of collapsible water bottles is to provide a lightweight and space-saving alternative to traditional rigid water bottles, ideal for outdoor activities, travel, and daily hydration on the go.

