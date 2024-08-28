Global Medical Injection Molding Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Medical Injection Molding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

Medical Injection Molding Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2024-2033

You Can Now Pre Order Your Report To Get A Swift Deliver With All Your Needs” — The Business research company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global medical injection molding market has shown impressive growth, expanding from $23.62 billion in 2023 to $25.48 billion in 2024, at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. This growth has been driven by a surge in telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, increased emphasis on infection control, the expansion of the global healthcare sector, and a significant rise in healthcare spending. The increased adoption of disposable medical devices has also played a crucial role in this upward trend.

Looking ahead, the market is projected to continue its upward trajectory, reaching $34.63 billion by 2028, with a slightly higher CAGR of 8%. This forecasted growth can be attributed to several factors, including the rising demand for home healthcare devices, a growing focus on patient safety, the trend toward personalized medicine, increased demand for minimally invasive surgeries, and the rising prevalence of chronic diseases.

Rising Demand for Medical Equipment Fuels Growth in Medical Injection Molding

The escalating demand for medical equipment is a primary driver of the medical injection molding market. Medical equipment, encompassing devices, instruments, machines, or implants used in healthcare for diagnosing, treating, monitoring, or preventing medical conditions, has seen increased demand due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, and the need for updated medical device infrastructure. Medical injection molding plays a crucial role in efficiently and precisely producing complex medical device components, ensuring high-quality and reliable parts that adhere to stringent medical standards. For instance, the International Trade Administration reported that the local production of medical devices in Australia grew from $1,856 million in 2021 to $2,049 million in 2022, while imports from the US increased from $1,455 million to $1,551 million during the same period.

Explore comprehensive insights into the global medical injection molding market with a detailed sample report: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample_request?id=16732&type=smp

Key Players and Market Trends

The medical injection molding market features several major players, including Jabil Inc., Flex Ltd., Phillips-Medisize (Molex LLC), Gerresheimer AG, Viant Medical Inc., and Dynacast International Inc. These companies are leading innovations in the industry, focusing on developing high-precision and durable components for medical devices.

Segments:

• Product: Medical Equipment Components, Consumables, Patient Aids, Orthopedic Instruments, Dental Products

• Material: Plastic, Metal, Ceramic, Other Materials

• Classes: Class I, Class II, Class III

• Application: Medical Devices, Diagnostic Instruments, Surgical Instruments, Pharmaceutical Delivery

• End-User: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Pharmaceutical Companies

Geographical Insights: Asia-Pacific Leading The Market

Asia-Pacific was the largest region in the medical injection molding market in 2023. However, North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period, driven by advancements in healthcare technology, increased investment in healthcare infrastructure, and a growing demand for innovative medical devices.

Access the complete report for an in-depth analysis of the global medical injection molding market: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-injection-molding-global-market-report

Medical Injection Molding Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Medical Injection Molding Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on medical injection molding market size, medical injection molding market drivers and trends, medical injection molding market component molding, medical injection molding plastic injection molding, medical injection molding market medical, medical injection molding market major players, medical injection molding competitors revenues, medical injection molding market positioning, and medical injection molding market growth across geographies. The medical injection molding market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Sterile Medical Packaging Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/sterile-medical-packaging-global-market-report

Injection Pen Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/injection-pen-global-market-report

Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Global Market Report 2024

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/advanced-drug-delivery-systems-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 15000+ reports in 27 industries, spanning 60+ geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.