IBL-FT900H Ultra by Jichun Du Wins Silver in A' Sporting Goods Awards

IBL-FT900H Ultra

Jichun Du's Innovative Smith Machine Design Recognized for Excellence by International Jury

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of sporting goods design, has announced Jichun Du 's "IBL-FT900H Ultra" as a Silver winner in the Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the IBL-FT900H Ultra, a cutting-edge Smith Machine that seamlessly integrates functionality and safety features.The IBL-FT900H Ultra's award-winning design addresses the growing demand for safe, professional, and user-friendly home fitness equipment in the post-pandemic era. By incorporating features such as instant tension release and adjustable training positions, this Smith Machine aligns perfectly with the evolving needs and preferences of fitness enthusiasts seeking comprehensive training solutions for their home gyms.Jichun Du's IBL-FT900H Ultra stands out in the market with its semi-automatic barbell-free Smith weightlifting function, allowing users to switch effortlessly between flywheel and Smith weightlifting modes. The Smith weightlifting feature enables precise 2.5kg increments, revolutionizing the traditional manual weight plate addition method. The design also prioritizes user safety with its instant tension release mechanism and adjustable starting positions for accurate positioning during workouts.The Silver A' Design Award for the IBL-FT900H Ultra serves as a testament to Jichun Du's commitment to pushing the boundaries of sporting goods design. This recognition is expected to inspire future innovations within the brand, fostering a culture of excellence and creativity. The award also motivates the design team to continue their pursuit of groundbreaking solutions that enhance the user experience and contribute to the advancement of the fitness industry.Team MembersThe IBL-FT900H Ultra was designed by a talented team led by Jichun Du, who served as the project's chief designer. Tengqin Xiao and Guangtao Li contributed their expertise in mechanical engineering, while Yan Gao and Xueyuan Wang focused on the product's aesthetic design. Haotian Xie played a crucial role in ensuring the design's compliance with safety standards and regulations.Interested parties may learn more at:About Jichun DuJi Chun Du is an experienced designer who holds the title of Senior Engineer. He is passionate about creating unique and meaningful design works that combine aesthetics with practicality, bringing beauty and functionality to people's lives. He has obtained multiple invention patents and utility model patents, making significant contributions to the development of industrial design in China.About ImbellQingdao lmbell Sporting Goods Co.,Ltd. was established in 1996 with registered capital of US$2,800,000. It is an international high-tech professional strength fitness equipment manufacturer with R&D, manufacturing, quality control, sales, and service systems. Imbell has its own brand, IMBELL, and offers three series of home use, light commercial, and commercial products. The company's annual production capacity is about 300,000 sets, and its products are well-known in more than 60 countries and regions around the world.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase strong technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and insightful creativity within the category of Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Sporting Goods, Fitness and Recreation Equipment Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional design excellence in the sporting goods industry. Entries are blind peer-reviewed and evaluated based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel comprising design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics. The A' Design Award aims to promote superior products and projects that advance and benefit society, contributing to the creation of a better world through the power of good design. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and welcomes entries from all countries across various industries.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates and take part with their projects at the following url: https://sportsequipmentdesignawards.com

