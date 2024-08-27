County Federal is becoming Mirastar Federal Credit Union

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union, also known as County Federal, is excited to announce that it will change its name to Mirastar Federal Credit Union in October 2024.



For nearly 75 years, County Federal has been dedicated to bringing better, more accessible banking to people in Santa Clara and San Benito Counties. While continuing to proudly support the banking needs of active and retired county employees (and their families), the credit union has grown into new markets and serves even more people today. The new Mirastar name better encompasses what has always been at the heart of the credit union – building communities and helping each member reach their fullest potential.

“Since 1950, we’ve been lifting our members and communities up, providing greater, more equitable access to the financial tools, education, and opportunities our members and community need to get ahead,” says Rebecca Reynolds Lytle, President & CEO of County Federal, soon to be Mirastar Federal Credit Union. “While we’re very proud of our history, we found that “County Federal” no longer represents the full breadth of our membership. The new Mirastar brand creates a clear, unified vision where we can tell the powerful story of an organization committed to everyone’s rise.”

As an important note, Mirastar is still made up of the same people members have come to know and trust but now represents a wider reach and bigger mission. The credit union is proud to be a place where people from diverse backgrounds can access affordable, quality financial products and services to help them achieve their financial goals. As people’s lives continue to evolve, the updated brand will help ensure the credit union can stay ahead of member needs and show up for them in helpful, relevant ways that help them realize their dreams.

“The Mirastar name reflects our core belief that prosperity is in reach for everyone,” says Simran Gyani, Chief Brand Officer for Mirastar Federal Credit Union. “We’re excited to widen our embrace and provide a sense of belonging to our greater community, so more can experience what it’s like to bank with a people-first organization whose mission is to create strong, vibrant communities and support inclusive prosperity for all.”

The Mirastar name is full of meaning. On its own, “Mira” translates in multiple languages into words like wondrous and admirable, and in Spanish it means “to look.” When combined with star, Mirastar is loosely interpreted as “look to the stars.” Even more, “Mira” is the name of a real star in the night sky, so we can all point to as an aspirational symbol of the future.

Santa Clara County Federal Credit Union, a federally insured, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative, has proudly served its members and community as a trusted provider of financial services since 1950 and currently serves over 47,000 members. County Federal is proud to be a place where people from diverse backgrounds can access affordable, quality financial products and services to help them achieve their financial goals and dreams. Its extensive community outreach program provides free financial education, volunteer hours and resources to various regional non-profit organizations.

The new Mirastar brand will launch in October 2024. For more information, visit www.sccfcu.org/coming-soon.

Teresa Caseras

VP Brand Marketing

408-769-8496

tcaseras@sccfcu.org

