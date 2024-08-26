H.R. 6319, 911 SAVES Act of 2024

H.R. 6319 would require the Office of Management and Budget to consider creating a separate occupational code for public safety telecommunicators (911 operators and fire dispatchers), when it next revises the Standard Occupational Classification (SOC) system. Those workers are often the first point of contact in an emergency. The SOC system is a federal statistical standard used to classify workers into occupational categories for the purpose of collecting, calculating, and disseminating data.

Since 1977, the SOC system has been revised four times—in 1980, 2000, 2010, and 2018—to reflect changes in the economy and the nature of work. Because of that ongoing but irregular activity, CBO estimates that implementing H.R. 6319 would not significantly affect federal spending over the 2025-2029 period.