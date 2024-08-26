More certified teachers coming to B.C. schools

CANADA, August 26 - Tyrone McNeil, president, First Nations Education Steering Committee (FNESC) –

“Addressing the lack of First Nations representation among K-12 teaching and support staff is a significant priority for B.C. First Nations and FNESC. In alignment with the Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act Action Plan, the Ministry of Education and Child Care and FNESC are working together on the implementation of a strategy to improve the recruitment and retention of First Nations teachers in B.C. public schools, including the development of community-based teacher education programs delivered in partnership between First Nations and public post-secondary institutions. Together, we must take decisive steps to create a more equitable, safe and inclusive education system.”

Bruce L. Anderson, chief executive officer, B.C. Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) –

“Through funding from the ministry, we’re providing dedicated support for recruitment and retention in rural and remote school districts. This support includes advice and tools for school district teams to improve local practices, as well as the development of local-, regional- and provincial-level recruitment strategies to address workforce challenges, including for hard-to-fill positions and for traditionally under-represented candidate groups, including Indigenous people and people of colour.”

Dr. Stephen Petrucci, director of Northern B.C. School Superintendents Association (BCSSA) chapter and superintendent of SD 60 Peace River North –

“Over the past two years, there have been significant initiatives and resources put in place, through the K-12 workforce plan, to try and address teacher shortages across the province, especially in the North. The ministry, BCPSEA and BCSSA members have collaborated extensively to establish a hiring incentive program, provide recruitment and retention support, distribute Northern Practicum Bursary Awards and explore more accessible teacher education programs. We’re seeing progress in the hiring of new teachers, especially in some of our most rural schools.”

Dr. Shannon Behan, president, B.C. Principals’ & Vice Principals’ Association (BCPVPA) –

“The BCPVPA is committed to continue working collaboratively with our sector partners to realize the ministry’s goals of developing workforce initiatives that are building and enriching the capacity of our K-12 system. Through ensuring equity in recruitment in rural and remote areas to flexible opportunities for teacher education, the pathway is being fortified for services that will support students and strengthen the system for all learners.”