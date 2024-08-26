Willie Diefenbach-Jones Secures Amazon Best-Seller Status with 'Mindset Matters,' Co-Authored with Jack Canfield

Best Selling Author - Willie Diefenbach-Jones

WILLIS, TX, USA, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SuccessBooks® proudly announces the remarkable achievement of “Mindset Matters”, co-authored by Willie Diefenbach-Jones, the esteemed Jack Canfield, and other leading professionals from around the world. The book has reached an extraordinary milestone by attaining Amazon Best-Seller status since its launch on August 8, 2024.

“Mindset Matters" delves into the transformative power of a positive mindset through inspiring stories of individuals who have overcome obstacles and redefined their lives. The book has quickly climbed the Amazon Best-Sellers charts, hitting #27 in the Direct Marketing category. But that's not all! Mindset Matters has also made a strong impact on Barnes & Noble's best-seller lists, earning spots on both the New Release Best Sellers and Hardcover Book Best Sellers lists. Additionally, it has made it onto Amazon's New Release List in eight different categories.

At the heart of this achievement lies Willie’s chapter, "Triumph in Turmoil." Willie’s story is a testament to the human spirit’s capacity to endure, adapt, and ultimately thrive in the face of life's most challenging adversities.

Meet Willie Diefenbach-Jones:

Meet Willie, the powerhouse who transitioned from the corporate world to embrace the thrill of entrepreneurship! With over two decades in Corporate America behind her, Willie embarked on a mission to ignite the entrepreneurial spirit in others, guiding them towards unlocking multiple income streams. Whether liberating individuals from the traditional 9-to-5 grind or assisting others in supplementing their income for life's special indulgences, Willie's expertise spans a wide spectrum.

Grounded in rural values yet equipped with corporate savvy, Willie's upbringing on a farm instilled in her the importance of hard work and meaningful connections. Now, she seamlessly weaves these values into her work, infusing them into every aspect of her endeavors.

As a catalyst for efficiency and process optimization, Willie has delivered significant savings for companies while steering countless individuals towards lucrative career paths. However, her true passion lies in coaching businesses to thrive by nurturing robust relationships. She empowers individuals to leverage personal and professional connections for growth and success.

A perpetual learner, Willie thrives on absorbing knowledge at workshops and seminars, converting each learning opportunity into actionable strategies. With accolades such as a CPA designation and titles like Master Six Sigma Black Belt and Master Certified Change Agent, Willie commands respect in the business arena. Currently pursuing certification as a Transformation Coach, her dedication to personal growth and empowerment knows no bounds.

In her downtime, Willie indulges her passion for culinary exploration and gardening, experimenting with new recipes and tending to her garden oasis. When not revolutionizing the business landscape, she enjoys exploring culinary delights with friends and cheering on her beloved Houston Astros during baseball season.

At home, Willie takes pride in her role as a devoted mother to her son and two cherished dogs, Ghost and Ryder. With her unique blend of warmth and professionalism, Willie is the ultimate ally for propelling your business to new heights.

Embark on Willie's journey of entrepreneurial triumphs, culinary adventures, and continuous growth—it's an experience not to be missed! Connect with Willie at https://linktr.ee/williedj to elevate your business and income.

To order your copy of Mindset Matters please visit HERE.

