WYDOT PLANNING TO CLOSE I-25 TWO NIGHTS FOR BRIDGE DECK POUR

CORRECTION - The first closure is set to begin tonight, Aug. 26, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.,m., Tuesday morning. The second closure is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 28, same time.



CASPER - We're getting ready to pour the new bridge deck atop the F Street bridge over the North Platte River.

To do so, our contractor, Ames Construction, is planning on closing I-25 from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., Monday, Aug. 26, and from 8 p.m. - 6 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 28.

The closure will affect both directions of travel between the Shoshoni Bypass and Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail. Southbound traffic will enter the interstate at Yellowstone and northbound traffic will exit at Beverly Street/Bryan Stock Trail. All traffic on the north end will exit at the Bypass. The detour will use Amoco Road to North Poplar Street.

The closure is necessary to allow the concrete trucks access to the new deck. These closures are weather-dependent. If rain cancels either pour, we'll reschedule at a later date.