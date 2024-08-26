Smart for Life Provides Update on Prospective Acquisitions

Multiple Acquisitions in Pipeline; Ranging from Definitive Agreement to Exploratory Discussions as Phase 2 of the Company’s Post-Restructuring Initiatives; Company Provides Update on Timing for Form 10-Q

MIAMI, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) (“Smart for Life” or the “Company”), a distinguished leader in the Health & Wellness sector specializing in the marketing and manufacturing of nutritional supplements and foods, today provided an update on the potential expansion of the Company’s acquisition pipeline and an update on its M&A activities.



Currently, the Company is negotiating four profitable Health & Wellness acquisitions and exploring additional prospects as part of its post-restructuring strategy. These targets include Purely Optimal Nutrition, a liquid manufacturer, an established supplement brand, and a wholesale manufacturer and distributor.

Chairman A.J. Cervantes, Jr. stated, "We are on track with several potentially transformative strategic transactions. Once we finalize our upcoming 10-K and 10-Q filings, we plan to substantially accelerate our M&A activity, leveraging the potential acquisitions we've already identified. We are focused on acquiring profitable companies in the nutritional supplements and functional foods sectors. With restructuring complete, we are aggressively advancing our M&A efforts. We are targeting U.S. and foreign nutraceutical companies with $5 million to $25 million in annual revenue, prioritizing innovation, quality, and organic growth."

CEO Darren Minton added, "While there is no assurance that any particular acquisition will be completed, we believe the growing acquisition pipeline creates an enormous prospective opportunity for the Company. We remain committed to reaching our $100 million revenue goal through organic growth and strategic acquisitions."

Completion of any acquisitions in the Company’s pipeline is subject to a number of conditions including successful due diligence and financing.

Form 10-Q Report

As previously disclosed, on May 21, 2024, the Company received a notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company is now delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q for the period ended March 31, 2024, which serves as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market. The letter stated that the hearings panel will consider this matter in rendering a determination regarding the Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq.

On August 20, 2024, the Company received an additional notification letter from Nasdaq indicating that the Company is now delinquent in filing its Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2024, which serves as an additional basis for the delisting of the Company’s securities from The Nasdaq Capital Market. The letter stated that the hearings panel will consider this matter in rendering a determination regarding the Company’s continued listing on Nasdaq. In that regard, the letter stated that the Company should present its views with respect to this additional deficiency to the hearings panel no later than August 27, 2024.

The Company management anticipates filing the Form 10-Q report upon completion of the Company’s audit.

About Smart for Life, Inc.

Smart for Life, Inc. (Nasdaq: SMFL) is an emerging growth company in the nutraceutical industry, committed to delivering innovative solutions that promote Health & Wellness. With a focus on research-driven formulations and consumer-centric approaches, Smart for Life is dedicated to redefining the boundaries of nutritional science. The Company is engaged in the development, marketing, manufacturing, acquisition, operation and sale of a broad spectrum of nutritional and products. Structured as a publicly held holding company, the Company is executing a Buy-and-Build strategy with serial accretive acquisitions creating a vertically integrated company. To drive growth and earnings, Smart for Life is developing proprietary and related products as well as acquiring other profitable companies, encompassing brands, manufacturing and distribution channels. The Company recently concluded the execution of a restructuring plan including recapitalization of the Company with equity and debt financings, the sale of certain non-performing assets, and the successful liquidation of the Company’s senior debt facility. In addition, the Company converted substantial debt obligations to equity materially improving the Company’s balance sheet. For more information about Smart for Life, please visit: www.smartforlifecorp.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain information about our views of future expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based on management’s beliefs, assumptions and expectations of Smart for Life’s future economic performance, taking into account the information currently available to it. These statements are not statements of historical fact. Although Smart for Life believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be attained. Smart for Life does not undertake any duty to update any statements contained herein (including any forward-looking statements), except as required by law. No assurances can be made that Smart for Life will successfully acquire its acquisition targets. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to us, that may cause Smart for Life’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance or financial position. Actual results may differ materially from the expectations discussed in forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include general industry considerations, regulatory changes, changes in local or national economic conditions and other risks set forth in “Risk Factors” included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Disclaimer

The information provided in this press release is intended for general knowledge only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice or treatment for specific medical conditions. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health care provider with any questions you may have regarding a medical condition. This information is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Investor Relations Contact

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: (212) 671-1021

SMFL@crescendo-ir.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.