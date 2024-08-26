Shield Building Products Launches Franchise Sales, Seeking Franchise Owners Across Key U.S. Markets

A top industry leader in custom window and door solutions is actively vetting new franchisees in several U.S. regions.

POMPANO BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Shield Building Products , a leading provider of premium window and door solutions, has just launched a nationwide franchise expansion initiative. Known for its superior product quality and exceptional customer service, Shield Building Products is poised to grow its presence in major U.S. markets, with a focused expansion strategy starting in Florida, Arizona, North Carolina, Texas, South Carolina, Tennessee, Colorado, Utah, and Georgia.Following the initial rollout, the company plans to continue its expansion into additional markets across the Northeast, Midwest, South, and West regions of the United States.Franchise partners will find a strong model based on extensive industry experience with key differentiators like low overhead, no inventory needed, and a quick return on investment potential.The franchise model is a standout in the home improvement industry — an industry that has continued to experience significant growth. Consumer market spending is projected to reach approximately $441.2 billion across all building product categories by 2028, and the professional market is projected to hit around $213.3 billion.All Shield products are built-to-order, removing the burden of inventory maintenance and lowering risk for its franchisees. The company also offers an excellent brand reputation for its franchise owners.About Shield Building ProductsShield Building Products is a leading provider of high-quality custom window and door solutions, providing innovative, full-service solutions to commercial and residential customers through a seamless, start-to-finish process that includes high-quality product selection, professional installation, permitting, engineering, project management, project design, and architectural drawings. With over two decades of industry experience, Shield Building Products has built a strong reputation for excellence, serving architects, developers, and homeowners with top-tier products that are built to order. To learn more about owning a Shield Building Products franchise, visit www.shieldbpfranchise.com

