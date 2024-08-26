Exela Technologies, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

IRVING, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exela Technologies, Inc. (“Exela” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XELA, XELAP), a global business process automation leader, will host a conference call with the financial community to discuss the Company’s financial results for the second quarter 2024 at 4:30 p.m. ET on August 28, 2024.



Hosting the call and reviewing the results will be Matt Brown, Interim Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

The conference call will be broadcast live on Exela’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.exelatech.com/.

Second Quarter 2024 Results Webcast and Call Access Information:

Date: August 28, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. (ET) Webcast (listen-only) https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6p2ukjok/ Call-in Numbers: 833-255-2831 (please dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start) International: +1-412-902-6724 Passcode: Exela Technologies Earnings Call

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available through September 4, 2024 at 877-344-7529 or +1-412-317-0088 (international). The replay passcode is 3266810.

To automatically receive Exela financial news by e-mail, please visit the Exela Investor Relations website, http://investors.exelatech.com/, and subscribe to E-mail Alerts.

For more Exela news, commentary, and industry perspectives, visit:

Website: https://investors.exelatech.com/

X: @ExelaTech

LinkedIn: exela-technologies

Facebook: @exelatechnologies

Instagram: @exelatechnologies

The information posted on the Company’s website and/or via its social media accounts may be deemed material to investors. Accordingly, investors, media and others interested in the Company should monitor the Company’s website and its social media accounts in addition to the Company’s press releases, SEC filings and public conference calls and webcasts.

About Exela

Exela Technologies is a business process outsourcing and automation leader, leveraging a global footprint and proprietary technology to help turn the complex into the simple through user friendly software platforms and solutions that enable our customers’ digital transformation. With decades of experience operating mission-critical processes, Exela serves a growing roster of more than 4,000 customers worldwide, including many of the world’s largest enterprises and over 60% of the Fortune® 100. Utilizing foundational technologies spanning information management, workflow automation, and integrated communications, Exela’s software and services include multi-industry, departmental solution suites addressing finance and accounting, human capital management, and legal management, as well as industry-specific solutions for banking, healthcare, insurance, and the public sector. Through cloud-enabled platforms, built on a configurable stack of automation modules, and approximately 13,100 employees operating in 20 countries, Exela rapidly deploys integrated technology and operations as an end-to-end digital journey partner.

Investor and/or Media Contacts:

ir@exelatech.com



Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.