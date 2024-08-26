College Campuses Directed to Develop Safety Plans

Governor Kathy Hochul today met with leaders from over 200 college and university campuses in New York State as well as public safety experts to reinforce the importance of emergency plans ahead of students returning to campus for the fall semester. With increased need to monitor and respond to campus protests and potential threats to student safety, Governor Hochul, State Police and the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services met to reinforce expectations and connect campus leaders with necessary resources.

“Public safety is my top priority, and as classes resume, it is essential that all students feel safe and are free from harm,” Governor Hochul said. “Last spring, I directed college campuses to review and update their emergency response plans, and as tensions may be high as we start the academic year, I will continue to ensure all campus leaders and public safety officials have the resources they need to keep students safe.”

In the Spring of 2024, the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES) conducted reviews of campus emergency response plans and conducted multiple training sessions with higher education institutions across New York State. Throughout the summer, the New York State Police worked closely with campuses to enhance emergency planning, and remains committed to working with college campuses to ensure comprehensive measures are in place to protect the school communities.

These training sessions were consistent with and informed by the recently released Campus Planning Toolkit from the U.S. Department of Education. This toolkit provides law enforcement, university administrators and campus leaders with a methodology to maintain both student safety and civil liberties on campus, centered on building resilient campuses, planning for crisis response, maintaining engagement through a crisis and individual and community recovery.

Today’s call is Governor Hochul's latest action to address hate, bias and antisemitism on campus. Last year, she wrote a letter to all colleges and universities in New York, reiterating their obligation under New York State's human rights law and Title VI of the federal Civil Rights Act to provide an educational setting free of harassment and discrimination. The letter was sent following a Congressional Hearing on Antisemitism where several university presidents failed to denounce antisemitism and calls for genocide on college campuses clearly and unequivocally.

Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services (DHSES)

DHSES is advising campuses to utilize the updated Emergency Response Plans (ERPs) along with their Emergency Action Plans (EAPs), and have a good understanding of their protocols prior to the Fall 2024 semester. DHSES Domestic Terrorism Prevention Unit (DTPU) has also partnered with CICU to survey the private colleges and universities to assess whether they have Threat Assessment and Management teams or equivalent multidisciplinary teams that conduct risk, threat and behavioral assessments, and work together to create a management plan for the campus. The unit has also partnered with the Commission on Independent Colleges and Universities to identify and collaborate with schools that would like assistance developing or improving their teams.

DTPU has also recently provided Threat Evaluation Reporting training to many colleges and universities in the SUNY system, and they will begin hiring new staff to support Threat Assessment and Management team development at colleges and universities.

New York State Police (NYSP)

In anticipation of potential issues and protests during the fall 2024 semester, NYSP has directed Troop Commanders visit with college administration at campuses of concern prior to the beginning of the fall semester. The Troop Commanders have been directed to discuss the college’s stance and course of action in the event of protests and get insight into the college’s expectations of assistance.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “The safety and security of all New Yorkers remains our top priority and we have zero tolerance for any individuals that perpetuate hate crimes, acts of violence and harassment within our communities. No student should ever feel vulnerable at their place of education and together, with our partners in law enforcement, we are working to ensure that all people from every background are protected at college campuses. I thank Governor Hochul for her commitment to public safety and for making certain that resources are available to put the well-being of all New Yorkers first.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King Jr. said, “At SUNY, safety is paramount and we have been and remain fiercely committed to ensuring security, civil discourse, and inclusivity on our campuses. We stand with Governor Hochul in rejecting antisemitism, Islamophobia, and hatred and bigotry in any form.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “CUNY is working in close consultation with Governor Hochul to provide a climate in which every student feels safe, valued and assured of their right to attend classes in an environment that is free of violence, harassment and discrimination of any kind. We are excited to kick off a productive new school year on all of CUNY's 25 campuses, and we thank the Governor for her leadership in prioritizing the safety and well-being of every college student in New York State.”

CICU President Lola W. Brabham said, “The Independent Colleges and Universities of New York State remain committed to ensuring individual student and campus safety is a main priority for the coming academic year. We are fortunate that Governor Hochul has cultivated strong partnerships within New York's higher education community and remains engaged in protecting students and campuses across an increasingly complex landscape. Safety is always top of mind for our member institutions, and with the Governor's leadership, the Independent Sector will continue to meet the evolving needs of our diverse campus communities and empower faculty, staff and students to make informed safety decisions.”

Association of Private Colleges (APC) President Donna Stelling Gurnett said, “Campus safety is essential as students and faculty return to campus this fall. APC and our member institutions will work with Governor Hochul, DHSES, and local law enforcement to keep campuses free from hate and violence. We welcome the opportunity to participate in planning and applaud the state's leadership to keep students, staff, and faculty safe.”