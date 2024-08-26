8 Ways People with Disabilities Can Become More Disaster Resilient

Everyone has unique needs that require personal planning before disasters. For people with disabilities and those with caregivers, it is crucial to consider everyday needs and individual circumstances that will require heightened attention during disasters.

Here are eight recommended actions that you and other individuals with disabilities can take to prepare for emergencies and disasters:

1 - Create a support network.

Ensure your preparedness plan is inclusive and factors in the range of needs within your household. Keep a contact list of people familiar with your situation who can best help you in a disaster, such as medical providers, social workers, alternative caregivers and family members. Store the contact list in a watertight container or sealable plastic bag in your emergency kit or on your electronic devices.

2 - Speak with your medical provider in advance.

Know how to meet your personal medical needs in the face of uncertainty. Consult with your physician to find out the best ways to get refills from different locations other than the pharmacy you usually rely on and ensure caregivers are allowed to pick up medications in your name. In addition, talk to your healthcare provider about how to access an emergency supply of medications if you must quickly evacuate from a disaster.

3 - Plan for power outages.

Consider additional power sources and options. Make sure you have a charger with your electronic devices, with portable or solar-powered chargers being ideal backups during power outages.

4 - Consider transportation.

Plan for accessible transportation in advance. Some accessible transportation companies need at least 24 hours or more of advanced notice to assist you. With enough advanced notice, you can plan for accessible transportation you may need for evacuation or getting around during or after a disaster. Check with local transit providers and your emergency management agency in your area to identify appropriate accessible options.

5 - Stay informed.

Reach out to local emergency officials. Contact your local emergency management office to find out if your city or county maintains emergency contact lists for people with disabilities who self-identify to receive targeted assistance such as welfare check-ins and food or water deliveries during emergencies and disasters.

6 - Know what to do in new environments.

During a disaster, you may not have control over your environment. Keep these questions in mind when making preparations.

What are your daily needs? It’s crucial to plan for your daily needs and know what you would do if they become limited or unavailable.

7 - Build an emergency kit:

Your emergency kit should include unique items to meet your needs or a family member’s individual needs in various emergencies. Keep the kits stored in airtight plastic bags and put your entire disaster supplies kit in one or two easy-to-carry containers such as plastic bins or a duffel bag in an easily accessible location. Your kit should include items unique to you, such as medicine, backup batteries for your medical devices, what you need to safely transfer, and items required to answer the call of nature.

8 - Protect your life-sustaining benefits and resources:

Sign up for electronic delivery. A disaster can disrupt mail service for days or weeks. If you depend on Social Security or other regular benefits, switching to electronic payments is an easy way to protect yourself financially before disaster strikes. It also eliminates the risk of stolen checks.

