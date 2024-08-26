Vaso Corporation Announces Date Change for Its Stockholders Meeting

PLAINVIEW, N.Y., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaso Corporation (“Vaso”) (OTCQX: VASO) today announced that at its special stockholders meeting on August 26, 2024, the meeting was adjourned without any consideration of the proposals to 10:00 AM Eastern on September 10, 2024 at the same location, the Lever House located at 390 Park Avenue, New York, NY 10022. With the adjourned date being well after the Labor Day holiday, it will provide more stockholders with the opportunity to attend the stockholders meeting in person.



About Vaso

Vaso Corporation is a diversified medical technology company operating in three business segments:

IT Segment provides network and IT services through two operating units: NetWolves Network Services, a managed network services provider with an extensive, proprietary service platform to a broad base of customers; and VHC-IT, a service provider for healthcare application solutions from various vendors as well as related services, including implementation, management and support.

Professional Sales Service Segment provides sales service of capital medical equipment through a wholly owned subsidiary VasoHealthcare, currently serving as the exclusive sales representative of GE HealthCare diagnostic imaging and ultrasound products and services in certain market segments in the USA.

Equipment Segment manages and coordinates the design, manufacture and sales of proprietary medical equipment and software, as well as operates the Company's overseas assets including China-based subsidiaries.

Additional information is available on the Company's website at www.vasocorporation.com.

Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters discussed are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. When used in this report, words such as “anticipates”, “believes”, “could”, “estimates”, “expects”, “may”, “optimistic”, “plans”, “potential”, “looking forward”, and “intends” and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company or its management, identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs of the Company’s management, as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company’s management. Among the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are the following: the effect of business and economic conditions, including the possibility of a downturn in the US economy and the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic; the effect of the dramatic changes taking place in IT and healthcare; continuation of the GEHC agreement; the impact of competitive technology and products and their pricing; medical insurance reimbursement policies; manufacturing or supplier problems; unforeseen difficulties and delays in product development programs; the actions of regulatory authorities and third-party payers in the United States and overseas; and the risk factors reported from time to time in the Company’s SEC reports. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements as a result of future events or developments.

