Water Ways Reports Resignation of Director

TORONTO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Water Ways Technologies Inc. (TSXV: WWT) (FRA: WWT) ("Water Ways" or the "Company"), a global provider of Israeli-based agriculture technology, providing water irrigation solutions to agricultural producers, announces the resignation of Jay Richardson as a director of the company with immediate effect.



The company thanks Mr. Richardson for his contribution and wishes him well in his future endeavours.

For more information, please contact



Ronnie Jaegermann

Director

T: +972-54-4202054

E: ronnie@waterwt.com

https://www.water-ways-technologies.com/

https://www.hg-wwt.com/

Twitter: @WaterWaysTechn1

