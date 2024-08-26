Suicide Prevention Coalition Annual Conference

The Suicide Prevention Coalition is hosting their 7th Annual Conference at the Bismarck Career Academy on September 5th from 8:00am to 4:30pm. The theme for this year's conference is Providing Hope Across Generations and the topics they will focus on are Adverse Childhood Experiences, Teens and social media, and Vicarious Trauma. The North Dakota Suicide Prevention Coalition is formed by individuals and organizations across our great state with the goal to reduce suicide. Their mission is to provide hope to all generations through advocacy, communication, collaboration, and education

The schedule for the day is as follows:

7:30: Doors Open

8:00: Welcome

8:15: "Trauma Informed Practices for Suicide Prevention" (1 credit hour) Dr. Tami DeCoteau

9:15: Break

9:30: "Teens and Social Media" (1.5 credit hours) Officer Vetter, Dierdra Horner, Alison Traynor, and Katie Fitzsimmons

11:00: "Mental Health Advance Directives" Kelsey Wight

11:15: "Building Resilience: Mental Health in the Construction Industry" (1 credit hour) Bryce Wuori

12:15: Lunch Provided

1:00: Auction

1:15: "One Family's Journey with Mental Health and Suicide" (1 credit hour) Liz Sweet

2:15: "Understanding Mental Health and Suicide Risks in the Aging Population" (1 credit hour) Heather Wilson

3:15: Break

3:30: "Is It Just Us or Are We All Exhausted?"(1 credit hour) Christy Wilkie and Lucas Mitzel

4:30: Wrap Up and Evaluations

Register for the conference here!

They will also host an event on September 4th from 6:30-9:00pm that highlights International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

Register for the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day event here!