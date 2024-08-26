Impact Chiropractic Celebrates Launch of Golden, Colorado Office

GOLDEN , COLORADO, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Impact Chiropractic is excited to announce the opening of its new office in Golden , Colorado. This will be the fourth location for Impact Chiropractic, which has been providing high-quality chiropractic care to communities in Colorado since 2012.The new office will open its doors in September 2024, and the team is eager to bring their expertise to the Golden community.Expanding to Serve More CommunitiesImpact Chiropractic was founded by Dr. Elise Rigney with a mission to help people achieve their best health through natural chiropractic care. Over the years, the practice has grown, earning a reputation for excellence in chiropractic care. With offices already established in Fort Collins and Windsor, the team is now expanding to Golden, Colorado, to serve even more families and individuals.“We are thrilled to be opening a new location in Golden,” said Dr. Rigney. “Our goal has always been to make chiropractic care accessible to as many people as possible, and this new office allows us to do just that. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the Golden community and helping people live healthier, happier lives.”What to Expect at the New Golden LocationThe Golden office will offer the same high-quality services that Impact Chiropractic is known for. This includes chiropractic adjustments, prenatal and pediatric care, wellness care, and more. The team at Impact Chiropractic is experienced in treating a variety of conditions, including back pain, neck pain, headaches, and sports injuries. They use a hands-on approach to help patients find relief from pain and improve their overall health.“Our team is passionate about helping people feel their best,” said Dr. Rigney. “Whether you’re dealing with pain, recovering from an injury, or just looking to improve your overall wellness, we are here to help. We take the time to listen to our patients and create personalized treatment plans that meet their unique needs.”A Commitment to the CommunityAt Impact Chiropractic, giving back to the community is an important part of their mission. The team regularly participates in local events and fundraisers and is always looking for ways to support the communities they serve. With the opening of the Golden office, they are excited to continue this tradition in a new location.“We believe in the power of community and the importance of supporting each other,” said Dr. Rigney. “We are excited to get involved in the Golden community and to find new ways to make a positive impact.”About Impact ChiropracticImpact Chiropractic is a family-centered chiropractic practice with a focus on wellness and preventative care. Founded by Dr. Elise Rigney, the practice has been serving Colorado communities since 2012. With offices in Fort Collins, Loveland, Cherry Hills, and now Golden, Impact Chiropractic is dedicated to helping people of all ages achieve their best health through natural, holistic care. The team at Impact Chiropractic is committed to providing personalized care in a warm and welcoming environment.

