Kansas Supreme Court appoints three to the Language Access Committee

TOPEKA—The Kansas Supreme Court appointed three new members to the Language Access Committee.  
 
Newly appointed members will serve through June 30, 2027. They are: 

The committee makes recommendations to the Supreme Court regarding the development and administration of a comprehensive language access program, with the goal of furthering access to the Kansas courts by persons with limited English proficiency.  

District Judge Richard Marquez was appointed chair from July 1, 2024, until his term expires June 30, 2025. 

The committee is made up of judges, court staff, lawyers, and interpreters. 

