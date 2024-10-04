U.S. Congress Candidate Wayne Johnson: Naturalization Ceremony In Plains for 100 New Americans an Inspirational Event

It was a day that made me proud to be an American, and it reminded me why I am working hard to represent Middle and Southwest Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives.” — Wayne Johnson

PLAINS, GA, US, October 4, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Participating in the naturalization ceremony where 100 people became American citizens left Wayne Johnson searching for words to explain his emotions.“It was inspirational, amazing and a day filled with very positive energy,” said Wayne Johnson, who attended the event with his wife, Joy, as the city of Plains also used this day to celebrated former President Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday. “It was a day that made me proud to be an American, and it reminded me why I am working hard to represent Middle and Southwest Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives.”The naturalization ceremony took place at Plains High School, where both President Carter and Rosalyn Carter met and from which they graduated high school. Johnson said the new citizens spent the time before the ceremony experiencing the Plains National Historic Site and a museum that featured exhibits for both the former president and his wife.Johnson said press from all across the globe attended the event to capture the moment 100 new Americans got their citizenship at the home of the 39th President of the United States. Johnson said this event made the Pledge of Allegiance and the singing of the National Anthem two incredibly special moments.“After experiencing Hurricane Helene, the day in Plains could not have been more beautiful,” said Johnson.“I had the opportunity after the ceremony to shake the hands and look into the eyes of each one of these new American citizens,” Johnson said. “What I saw was pure joy. I then accompanied them all go to a table outside the auditorium where they registered to vote, and it was amazing to be able to be the first ever candidate to ask them to trust me with their vote. Many were astounded that a congressional candidate was there to help celebrate their new citizenship.”Johnson said after the event there were two flyovers of Navy aircraft. The first was a flyover of high-tech Navy jets and the second a flyover of vintage Navy aircraft.“The flyovers went directly over President Carter’s home in Plains, and I was told President Carter was able to go outside and witness the flyovers,” said Johnson. “All in all, it was an amazing day in Plains. It was a glorious birthday celebration for President Carter and to top it off, watching 100 people become United States of America citizens was something I will never forget.”Dr. Wayne Johnson was born in Macon and has been a lifelong resident of Georgia. Johnson is a husband, father, grandfather and U.S. Army veteran. He obtained his undergraduate and doctoral degrees from Mercer University and his master’s in business from Emory University.Johnson is a respected former banker who has established businesses in Middle and Southwest Georgia, other parts of Georgia and internationally. He has enjoyed both cattle and tree farming and has worked for major corporations with ties to Georgia’s 2nd Congressional District.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.