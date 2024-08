Massey Ferguson 9S Series Tractor Brings Efficiency and Dependability to Your Farm

MF 9S Series Helps Farmers Who Demand More Achieve a Better Overall Cost of Ownership





DULUTH, Ga., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AGCO Corporation (NYSE: AGCO), a global leader in the design, manufacture, and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology, announces the North American debut of the Massey Ferguson® 9S Series tractor. Designed with the farmer in mind, the MF 9S Series offers better dependability and efficiency to help farmers achieve a lower overall cost of ownership. Massey Ferguson will showcase the MF 9S Series during the 2024 Farm Progress Show in Boone, Iowa, August 27-29.



“This machine is an industry-leading planting, baling and tillage solution, designed by and for farmers,” Brad Arnold, Vice President of Massey Ferguson North America, said.

Achieve Better Outcomes

The MF 9S Series is the standard when it comes to efficiency, dependability and field-proven technology. Its high-quality design, along with Massey Ferguson’s commitment to product value, ensures you’ll get into the field on time, ready to meet your optimum planting window. While in the field, farmers have experienced up to a 15% reduction in fuel consumption along with other fluid efficiencies, to help reduce costs and maximize profits.

Designed with field-proven technology, including the industry-leading 8.4-liter AGCO Power™ engine, Dyna-VT™ transmission and Protect-U™ cab design, as seen on previous Massey Ferguson S Series models, the MF 9S Series delivers maximum power and efficiency for demanding implements. The 90 GPM ECO pump will allow farmers to deliver the power needed to operate the technology features on the implements they need without taking that power away from the operation of the tractor itself. Each farm and every field are different, and the ECO pump enables farmers to adapt their operations. The right ballast reduces unneeded compaction while providing high levels of traction for heavy draft work, ensuring the maximum amount of power for your operation. Additionally, MF Care Pro service comes standard on every tractor and is partnered with extended warranty options, guaranteed optimal performance, and reduced costs and servicing time.

“Massey Ferguson designed this 9S Series to have optimal power so that farmers can get the job done right, night or day. When you have a short window of time to reach maximum yield potential, working in a tractor that turns night into day means more productivity,” Arnold added.

In addition to money-saving power, the MF 9S Series features Massey Ferguson’s exclusive Protect-U design, boasting industry-best cab comfort and visibility. “Massey Ferguson wanted to ensure operator comfort while making operations simpler and faster,” Arnold states.

For more information on the MF 9S Series, visit our website or stop by AGCO Corporation’s booth (#1002) at the Farm Progress Show.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio, including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

