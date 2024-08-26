Upwork to Present at Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upwork Inc. (Nasdaq: UPWK), the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe, today announced that President and CEO Hayden Brown and CFO Erica Gessert will participate in a fireside chat at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference in San Francisco, CA on Monday, September 9, 2024 at 8:50 a.m. PT/11:50 a.m. ET.



A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available in the Events and Presentations section of Upwork’s Investor Relations website at investors.upwork.com . A webcast archive will be available following the event for approximately 90 days at the same address. Please contact the financial institution hosting the conference for additional details. During the course of these events, Upwork may disclose material developments affecting its business and/or financial performance.

About Upwork

Upwork is the world’s largest work marketplace that connects businesses with independent talent from across the globe. We serve everyone from one-person startups to large, Fortune 100 enterprises with a powerful, trust-driven platform that enables companies and talent to work together in new ways that unlock their potential. Our talent community earned over $3.8 billion on Upwork in 2023 across more than 10,000 skills in categories including website & app development, creative & design, data science & analytics, customer support, finance & accounting, consulting, and operations. Learn more at upwork.com and join us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and X .

Contact:

Investor Relations

investor@upwork.com

Legal Disclaimer:

