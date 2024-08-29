Icarus Behavioral Health Expands Resources as a Leader Among Rehabs in New Mexico

Icarus in New Mexico offers residential treatment for alcohol, drugs, and mental health-only clients Icarus New Mexico offers both addiction and mental health treatment programs at both inpatient and outpatient levels Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico proudly accepts many forms of Turquoise Care and private insurances in-network

RIO RANCHO, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Icarus Behavioral Health, a leading provider of rehabs in New Mexico, announces a significant expansion of its coverage and resources for individuals facing substance use disorders, their families, and behavioral health clinicians across the state. With locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, Icarus is strengthening its commitment to accessible, comprehensive care for New Mexico communities."We recognize the growing need for quality substance use disorder treatment in our state," said a spokesperson for Icarus Behavioral Health New Mexico. "By expanding our resources and treatment options, we aim to support more individuals and families on their journey to recovery."Icarus Behavioral Health now proudly accepts the New Mexico Medical Insurance Pool for coverage, enhancing treatment accessibility for residents who may have previously faced barriers to care. Additionally, the organization works with various forms of Medicaid in New Mexico, including Western Sky and many of the new Turquoise Care plans."Our goal is to ensure that financial constraints don't prevent anyone from receiving needed help," the spokesperson added. "By accepting a wide range of insurances, Icarus offers accessible, quality care for New Mexico."In addition to state-sponsored plans, Icarus New Mexico accepts many private insurances in-network, including Aetna, Cigna, Molina, Optum, Presbyterian, TRICARE, and TriWest. This diverse range of accepted insurance plans reflects Icarus's commitment to serving a broad spectrum of the community.To better serve clients across Bernalillo County and surrounding areas, Icarus has enhanced its Partial Hospitalization Program ( with its PHP based in Albuquerque and serving the surroundings ) and Intensive Outpatient Programs (IOPs). These programs offer flexible, high-quality care options for individuals at various stages of their recovery journey."Our PHP and IOP offerings provide crucial support for those who need intensive treatment but don't require 24-hour care," explained the Icarus spokesperson. "These programs allow clients to receive comprehensive treatment while maintaining their daily responsibilities and connections with their support systems."As one of the leading rehabs in New Mexico, Icarus Behavioral Health continues to innovate and expand its services to meet the evolving needs of the community. The organization remains dedicated to providing evidence-based, compassionate care for those struggling with substance use disorders and their loved ones.For more information about Icarus Behavioral Health's expanded resources, accepted insurance plans, or treatment programs, interested parties are encouraged to contact their Albuquerque or Rio Rancho treatment program locations directly via their main Admissions helpline.About Icarus Behavioral HealthIcarus Behavioral Health is a premier provider of substance use disorder treatment and mental health services in New Mexico. With locations in Albuquerque and Rio Rancho, Icarus offers a full continuum of care, including detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient programs for Bernalillo County , and aftercare support. Committed to accessible, high-quality care, Icarus accepts a wide range of insurance plans and provides comprehensive support for individuals, families, and clinicians in the behavioral health space.

