Minnesota DNR seeks applications for advisory groups (published August 26, 2024)

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is recruiting new members to serve on key advisory groups related to fish and wildlife conservation; promoting knowledge and skills in fishing, hunting, trapping and related activities; conservation policy and funding; parks and trails; and aquatic invasive species. Interested people can learn more or apply on the Engage with DNR webpage.

Advisory groups are one way the DNR works with Minnesotans to further the department's mission. Participation in one of these appointed roles is an important way that Minnesotans can contribute their ideas and perspectives.

Most terms begin in 2025 and are for three years, and most groups meet four to six times per year, with in-person and online options for joining meetings. Exceptions to this pattern are noted below where applicable.

The Minnesota DNR strives for each committee to include people from a diverse mix of backgrounds, perspectives, locations and experiences, so that we can benefit from the breadth of knowledge and insight that such diversity brings and so that our advisory committees reflect the population of Minnesota.

Fisheries Work Groups

Fisheries work groups provide input and feedback on DNR policies related to bass, northern pike and muskie, panfish, walleye, and commercial production of minnows. Members represent a variety of viewpoints and work together to address topics such as recreation, water quality, fish habitat, fish management and effects on local economies.

The commercial minnow work group is a new advisory group created to enhance dialogue between the DNR and commercial minnow interests to discuss research, population, harvest trends and fisheries management in Minnesota.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. More information about fisheries work groups is available on the DNR website.

Hunter and Angler Recruitment, Retention and Reactivation Council (R3 Council)

The Minnesota R3 Council works with and is facilitated by the DNR to develop a plan and implement strategies to promote knowledge, skills and participation in hunting, fishing and closely related outdoor activities. Members work to educate the public and make it easier to get involved in hunting, fishing, and related outdoor recreation. The group makes recommendations for recruiting new, retaining current and reactivating former hunters and anglers in Minnesota.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. More information about the R3 Council is available on the DNR website.

Mille Lacs Fisheries Advisory Committee (MLFAC)

This group makes recommendations to the DNR on fisheries management for Mille Lacs Lake. Members include representatives of area resorts, fishing guides and other businesses; property owners; county officials; representatives of the DNR’s work groups that focus on walleye, bass, and northern pike and muskellunge; and others.

The DNR supports the committee’s efforts by supplying information that is used to help manage the Mille Lacs fisheries, including standard fish population assessments, creel harvest surveys, status of invasive species and other available information requested by the committee.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. More information about the MLFAC is available on the DNR website.

Minnesota Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee

People with enthusiasm for Minnesota parks and trails can help guide efforts to provide welcoming, engaging, accessible, rewarding and sustainable outdoor recreation experiences for everyone. The partner agencies of the Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee include the Metropolitan Council, the Greater Minnesota Regional Parks and Trails Commission and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. The Parks and Trails Legacy Advisory Committee’s mission is to champion the 25-year Parks and Trails Legacy Plan.

Terms are two years, with the option of being reappointed for a maximum of three terms. The committee meets every two months at park and trail facilities around the state, with an online meeting option. Meetings typically include tours of state and regional parks and trails and provide members with the opportunities to experience the impact of projects and programs supported by the Parks and Trails Legacy Fund.

Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. More details are available on the DNR website.

Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee

Aquatic invasive species present one of the state’s most pressing natural resource issues. Preventing the spread of zebra mussels, Eurasian watermilfoil, invasive carp, starry stonewort and other invasive plants and animals is critically important to Minnesota’s environment, recreation opportunities, and economy.

The Aquatic Invasive Species Advisory Committee comprises 15 members who provide advice and diverse perspectives on programmatic direction, emerging research needs, communications, and funding strategies. Members have a variety of personal and professional experiences with aquatic invasive species issues and represent a range of private, nonprofit and public sector organizations that are actively engaged in aquatic invasive species prevention. Online applications will be accepted until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Interested applicants can learn more about the committee on the DNR website.

Natural Heritage Advisory Committee

The Natural Heritage Advisory Committee advises the DNR on issues relating to sustaining the state’s natural heritage, biological diversity and ecosystem services. NHAC members make recommendations to help protect high quality prairies, forests, wetlands and other native habitats, and the diversity of plants and animals they support.

NHAC applicants should have knowledge, demonstrated dedication or experience related to natural resource management, conservation biology, ecological education and outreach, and other aspects of Minnesota’s natural heritage.

New member appointments will begin in January 2025 and extend through December 2027. Minnesota residents with interest or expertise in sustaining our state’s natural heritage can apply online until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Interested applicants can learn more on the DNR website.

Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee

A newly created Fish and Wildlife Advisory Committee is taking the place of citizen oversight committees that operated from 1994 to 2024. The committee will review annual outcomes achieved from game and fish fund expenditures and make recommendations to the legislature and the commissioner for desired outcomes related to protecting, restoring, and enhancing fish and wildlife habitat; fish and wildlife population management; fish and wildlife monitoring and research; communications and engagement; and improvements in the management and use of money in the game and fish fund.

Nearly $100 million is expended from the Game and Fish Fund each year. The revenue supporting these expenditures is primarily the product of hunting and fishing license sales, federal reimbursements, and a sales tax on state lottery tickets.

Minnesota residents with a hunting, fishing or trapping license or an active critical habitat license plate can apply until 4:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27. Interested applicants can learn more by visiting the committee page of the DNR website.