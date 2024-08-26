Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 399,073 in the last 365 days.

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by OakNorth Bank plc

August 26, 2024

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by OakNorth Bank plc

For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT

The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by OakNorth Bank plc, of London, England, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by OakNorth Bank plc

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more