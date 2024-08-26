Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by OakNorth Bank plc
August 26, 2024
Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by OakNorth Bank plc
For release at 3:30 p.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Monday announced its approval of the application by OakNorth Bank plc, of London, England, to establish a representative office in New York, New York.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call (202) 452-2955.
