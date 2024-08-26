Governor Ivey Taps Anthony Lowery to Serve as Baldwin County Sheriff

MONTGOMERY – Governor Kay Ivey on Monday announced she is tapping Anthony Lowery to serve as Baldwin County Sheriff. The current Baldwin County Sheriff, Hoss Mack, will soon be leaving the post after two decades to serve as head of the Alabama Sheriffs Association.

A lifelong resident of Baldwin County, Lowery presently serves as chief deputy in the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office. In his nearly 20 years in the Sheriff’s Office, he has held a variety of responsibilities and taken on many special projects, making him well-prepared to lead the force.

“Baldwin County continues serving its residents, as well as a record number of visitors each year, and we certainly pride ourselves keeping it a safe place to live, work and visit. Bringing both wide-ranging law enforcement experience, as well as community involvement, Anthony Lowery will make a strong and effective sheriff for the area,” said Governor Ivey. “Sheriff Hoss Mack leaves large shoes to fill, but I am confident Anthony is more than prepared to lead.

Included in the projects Lowery has taken on is the construction for the Baldwin County Corrections Center expansion, where he served as project manager. Prior to his nearly two decades with the Sheriff’s Association, he worked in the Baldwin County District Attorney’s Office, giving him a total of 28 years of law enforcement experience.

“I want to thank Governor Ivey and her staff for this appointment. It is a huge honor for her to call me this morning and give me the news,” said Lowery. “I also want to thank Sheriff Mack and all the men and women of the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office for their support in this process. I look forward to serving the people of Baldwin County.”

Lowery is a graduate of Auburn University. He also received training and graduated from the FBI National Academy and completed an FBI Law Enforcement Development Session.

Lowery is a small business owner and proud husband and father. Sheriff Mack’s last day as Baldwin County Sheriff will be Saturday, August 31. Lowery’s appointment is effective Sunday, September 1, 2024. Governor Ivey called Lowery earlier today to notify him of her selection.

