PrimoHoagies Paoli Celebrates Grand Re-Opening with $6.99 Hoagies

PAOLI, Pa., Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrimoHoagies, known for its delicious hoagies stacked with premium meats, cheeses, and a unique blend of spices, is celebrating the grand re-opening of its Paoli, PA location on August 30th at 10:00 a.m. The store, located at 11 Paoli Plaza, is under new ownership by local resident Douglas Jenkins. To mark this occasion, the Paoli location will offer $6.99 Primo-Size hoagies on August 30th, 2024.



PrimoHoagies uses time-honored recipes featuring Thumann’s gourmet meats and cheeses, a secret blend of spices, and fresh, locally sourced vegetables on their award-winning seeded rolls, baked fresh daily. The menu includes a variety of cold and hot hoagies, cheesesteaks, wraps, vegetarian options, salads, snacks, and drinks.

The Paoli location’s new owner, Douglas Jenkins, brings a unique background to PrimoHoagies. Jenkins, a former pharmaceutical chemist and stay-at-home parent, discovered his passion for customer service and quality products while working at Wegmans Cheese Shop. After returning to pharmaceutical sales, he realized his desire for a change and purchased his first business in 2018. Jenkins sold his first business in spring 2024 following his sons’ highschool graduations from Great Valley High School in 2018 and 2022. He then decided to invest in PrimoHoagies Paoli.

Jenkins, a loyal customer of PrimoHoagies for over a decade, said, “I love providing high-quality products with excellent customer service. The support and family-like atmosphere at PrimoHoagies made it the perfect choice for my next business venture.”

The Paoli location is a 1,350-square-foot store, employing about 10 staff members. PrimoHoagies provides dine-in, pickup, delivery, and catering services. The store is open daily from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

To enjoy special offers during the grand re-opening, customers are encouraged to join the complimentary PrimoHoagies Rewards Program. Sign up at primohoagies.com/rewards to start saving on your favorite hoagies!

ABOUT PRIMOHOAGIES

Founded in South Philadelphia in 1992, PrimoHoagies is dedicated to serving top-quality Thumann's meats and cheeses on award-winning seeded bread. The brand has been recognized for its commitment to quality and consistency, recently named the #1 Best Sandwich or Sub Shop in the 2024 USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards. Headquartered in Westville, New Jersey, PrimoHoagies has franchise locations across nine states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Florida, and Texas.

Contact: PrimoHoagies Marketing

856-742-1999

