Post-Fiona forestry report suggests changes for resilient forests

CANADA, August 26 - Updated analysis reveals further details on how post-tropical storm Fiona affected Island forests.

The Post-Fiona Forestry Update shows 9.4% of PEI forest was affected by the storm overall, referring to areas where greater than 70% of trees were blown down. Impacts in certain areas varied, with 23.3% of forest impacted along the north shore.

“Our most recent State of the Forest Report was the first report to include information on forest carbon storage. This new research gathered after Fiona’s impact sheds new light on the storm’s effect on carbon sequestration. We need healthy forests to act as a carbon sink. Up-to-date research like this is crucial to understanding our current carbon budget so we can design forestry and net zero programs to reach our goals.” - Environment, Energy and Climate Action Minister Steven Myers

Healthy standing trees absorb carbon while fallen trees decompose and can emit carbon. Currently, PEI’s forests absorb more carbon than they emit, helping to offset the province’s emissions. However, Fiona has reduced the amount of forest absorbing carbon overall.

The report shows hardwood stands were slightly more affected by the storm than softwoods due to the timing of the storm, as hardwoods were in full-leaf resulting in greater impacts to these broad-leaved trees.

Plantations established over the past 25 years were much less affected than those planted in the 1980s. This is mainly due to the taller trees being more susceptible to the high winds. The report suggests adjusting nursery production, which is underway. The provincial nursery is far more diversified and is producing trees that would be more resilient for major wind storms and climate change. It is on track to fill the gap of 20,000 hardwood trees and to expand hardwood production further while being mindful of future insect and disease threats.

Downed trees can pose additional forest fire risk. The province continues to increase its investment in wildfire response and plans to create permanent full-time positions related to fire, establish new seasonal crews with fire as their first priority, and further expand equipment and training.

Work is underway to update the Forest Management Manual, which sets standards for work done under the Forest Enhancement Program or on public lands. The revised manual will include best management practices for fuel management to reduce fire risk and a greater climate change focus overall.

Media contact:

Katie Cudmore

Department of Environment, Energy and Climate Action

katiecudmore@gov.pe.ca