The New York Women’s Foundation to Participate in Catwalk FurBaby Fashion Show

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, August 27, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The New York Women’s Foundation (NYWF) is excited to announce its participation in this year's Catwalk FurBaby charity fashion show, an event hosted by ELYSIAN to celebrate fashion while raising funds for important causes during New York Fashion Week. NYWF is delighted to have been selected to participate in this year’s event and will be partnering with NYWF Board Member and philanthropist Jean Shafiroff and rising star design talent, Ashley Plasse, a student at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT). Shafiroff is a long-standing, dedicated supporter of NYWF and gender justice causes. She will be wearing the look designed by Plasse, which showcases the elegance of high fashion with the rich tradition of Bengali craftsmanship. This opportunity emphasizes NYWF’s commitment to celebrating and supporting women across all sectors and backgrounds. Through grantmaking and partnerships, NYWF supports community partners with aligned initiatives that prioritize fair labor practices, inclusivity, and ethical fashion, advancing justice and equity in the fashion industry and beyond.Jean Shafiroff serves on the NYWF Board of Directors and has been a long-standing supporter of NYWF’s mission to advance gender justice. She creates a connecting link between the fashion and philanthropy communities, leveraging her influence and networks to foster collaboration and raise awareness for gender equity issues.Ashley Plasse, a talented student from the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT), brings her rich cultural heritage into her designs. Inspired by the meticulous craft of handmade embroidery, Ashley’s work reflects her deep admiration for the artisans of Bangladesh. "My look is inspired by the craft of handmade embroidery. My grandfather was born in Bangladesh, which is what sparked my research into crafts made by Bengali artisans, specifically embroidery. The time that goes into creating embroidery of such intricacy is remarkable and deserves to be highlighted in this collection," says Plasse."We are delighted to partner with Jean Shafiroff and Ashley Plasse for this event," said Ana L. Oliveira, President and CEO of The New York Women’s Foundation. "Their combined talents and dedication to our cause exemplify the spirit of The New York Women’s Foundation. This collaboration not only highlights the artistry of fashion but also underscores our commitment to supporting women and their unique and far-reaching contributions to society."The Catwalk Fur Baby’s event promises to be a memorable opportunity to unify fashion and philanthropy, bringing together leaders and influencers from both industries to celebrate and support the work of the participating non-profit organization and the artistry of the designers.About The New York Women’s Foundation:The New York Women’s Foundation creates an equitable and just future for women, girls, gender-expansive individuals and their families by investing in bold, community-led solutions to ignite action for gender, economic, and racial justice. Since 1987, The Foundation has invested $125 million in 500+ organizations, creating a vibrant community of grantees, philanthropists, advocates, innovators, and change-makers.To learn more about The New York Women's Foundation's work to transform lives, families, and communities, please visit www.nywf.org I: @ nywomensfdn | F: NewYorkWomensFoundation | X / T: @nywomensfdn

