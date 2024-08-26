RECRUITMENT NOTICE - Associate Grants Manager

***RECRUITMENT NOTICE***

Position Title: Associate Grants Manager

Job ID: 27322

Open To: Public

Open Period: 8/23/2024 – 9/2/2024

Overview

The Office of the Deputy Mayor for Planning and Economic Development (DMPED) assists the Mayor in the coordination, planning, supervision, and execution of economic development efforts in the District of Columbia with the goal of creating and preserving affordable housing, creating jobs, and increasing tax revenue. DMPED pursues policies and programs that create strong neighborhoods, expand and diversify the local economy, and provide residents with pathways to the middle class. More information is available on the DMPED’s website at dmped.dc.gov.

DMPED is seeking an Associate Grants Manager for its Grants Division. The Contracts, Procurement, and Grants Departments is tasked with supporting DMPED with its strategic objectives and ensuring efficient use of resources.

Position Description

The Associate Grants Manager position serves a crucial role in overseeing the management and administration of grants awarded by the District government. This position is essential for ensuring that grant funds are utilized effectively and in compliance with District and federal regulations. The Associate Grants Manager serves as a liaison between the District government and various organizations, including non-profits and public-private partnerships, to facilitate the successful execution and management of funded projects.

Specific responsibilities include:

Grant Administration Administer grants and agreements while interpreting relevant laws, regulations, and policies Ensure compliance with District and federal grant requirements Ensure appropriate recordkeeping of grants and related documents

Training and Technical Assistance: Provide training and technical assistance to individuals and organizations receiving grants to ensure they understand their grant obligations Participate in working groups focused on grant management issues or projects

Relationship Management: Build strong relationships with grantors and maintain open communication with stakeholders Fulfill reporting obligations to ensure transparency and accountability in the use of grant funds

Problem Solving: Identify problems related to grant management; determine accuracy and relevance of information; generate alternatives; make recommendations based on sound judgment

Grants Technology Ensure staff and grantees receive training on the usage of the agency’s grants application system



Experience/Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (required) or Master’s degree (preferred) with a focus in business, finance, grants management or related field preferred.

At least 5 years of similar work experience in public grants management

Experience, knowledge, and/or training in staff management

Experience, knowledge, and/or training in issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion

Demonstrated advanced experience with Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, Power Point) is required.

Experience with grants management databases and data management preferred (GrantVantage, Smartsheet).

Exceptional planning and organizing skills with strong attention to detail.

Team oriented and very collaborative.

Effective oral and written communication skills.

Creative problem-solving skills are highly welcomed.

Salary: This position is a grade 13 on the District government’s career service salary scale. The salary ranges from $93,069 to $119,916. Actual salary is determined by a variety of factors including: years of experience, applicant qualifications, internal equity comparisons and the agency organizational structure.

Application Process: This position is posted on the DC government’s Department of Human Resources website. Interested applicants are encouraged to follow the steps below to apply for the position:

If you are having technical issues, please contact DCHR at (202) 442-9700.