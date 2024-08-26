PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Tolentino: Navy is Philippine ROTC Games 2024 overall champion The Philippine Navy emerged as the overall champion of this year's national finals of the Philippine ROTC (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) Games that were held from August 18-23 in Cavite. Cadet-athletes representing the Philippine Navy garnered a total of 89 medals, including 44 golds, 19 silvers, and 26 bronzes, edging the Philippine Army contingent, which tallied 42 golds, 54 silvers, and 77 bronzes. The Air Force cadet-athletes rounded up the competition after collecting 18 golds, 27 silvers, and 39 bronzes. By school ranking, De La Salle University (DLSU) led the national finals with 25 golds and 3 silvers, while Rizal Technological University (RTU) came in as the second most bemedalled school with 16 golds, 17 silvers, and 11 bronzes. "This year's competition once more showcased how the ROTC program contributes positively to youth development. Through sports, we foster excellence, discipline, and leadership among our college cadets," said Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, the brainchild behind the ROTC Games. "This year's national finals was inspired by the notable achievements of our Filipino athletes in the Paris Olympics. I am confident that future national athletes and possibly our next Olympians will come from their ranks," the senator added. A total of 151 universities composed of private and national and local government-run tertiary schools nationwide were represented in this year's national finals, according to the Commission on Education (CHED). The competition featured 14 events, including arnis, athletics, basketball, boxing, chess, e-sports, kickboxing, sepak takraw, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, and the raiders' competition - which tested the military skills and strategy of the cadet-athletes. The PH ROTC Games is a joint program of Senator Tolentino, CHED, the Philippine Sports Commission, and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP). Cavite State University (CVSU), headed by its president, Dr. Hernando Robles, served as this year's host for the Luzon leg and the national championships. Tolentino: Navy, kampeon sa 2024 Philippine ROTC Games Itinanghal ang Philippine Navy bilang pangkalahatang kampeon ng pambansang edisyon ng Philippine ROTC Games (Reserve Officers' Training Corps) na isinagawa sa lalawigan ng Cavite mula Agosto 18-23. Nagwagi ng 44 ginto, 19 pilak, at 26 tansong medalya ang cadet-athletes ng Navy para pangunahan ang kumpetisyon. Naungusan naman nito ang Philippine Army na nagtala naman ng 42 ginto, 54 pilak, at 77 tanso. Samantala, kumulekta ang mga kadete ng Philippine Air Force ng 18 ginto, 27 pilak, at 39 tanso para sa ikatlong pwesto. Naguna naman ang De La Salle University (DLSU) ayon sa school category sa rekord nitong 25 ginto at 3 pilak, habang sumunod dito ang Rizal Technological University (RTU) na nakakuha ng 18 ginto, 17 pilak, at 11 tanso. "Naipamalas muli ng kumpetisyong ito kung paano postibong nakakatulong ang ROTC program sa youth development. Sa pamamagitan ng sports, nahuhubog ang husay, disiplina, at kakayahang mamuno ng ating mga kadete," pahayag ni Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino, ang ama at pangunahing tagapag-sulong ng ROTC Games. "Ang ROTC Games ngayong taon ay inspirado ng ipinamalas na husay ng ating Filipino Olympians sa Paris Olympics. Nakasisiguro ako na mula sa hanay ng ating mga kadete ay uusbong ang bagong henerasyon ng national athletes, at maging ng mga susunod na Olympians," dagdag pa nya. Umabot sa 151 pampubliko at pribadong unibersidad na kinatawan ng 1,115 cadet-athletes ang lumahok sa pambansang paligsahan ngayong taon, ayon sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED). Binubuo ng 14 sports ang kampeonato, kabilang ang arnis, athletics, basketball, boxing, chess, e-sports, kickboxing, sepak takraw, shooting, swimming, table tennis, taekwondo, volleyball, at ang raiders' competition - kung saan nagtagisan sa military skills at strategy ang mga kadete. Ang PH ROTC Games ay magkatuwang na programa nina Senador Tolentino kasama ang CHED, Philippine Sports Commission, at Hukbong Sandatahan ng Pilipinas. Samantala, ang Cavite State University (CVSU) sa pamumuno ng pangulo nito na si Dr. Hernando Robles, ang nagsilbing host sa Luzon leg at pambansang kampeonato ng kumpetisyon.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.