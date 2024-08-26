PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 25, 2024 Gatchalian to TESDA: Help boost job readiness of SHS graduates Senator Win Gatchalian urges the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) to step up efforts in boosting the job readiness of senior high school (SHS) graduates, following the agency's recent 30th anniversary celebration. Gatchalian made this call as he received the Special Kabalikat Award from the agency, recognizing his advocacy and support for the development of Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) in the country. It can be recalled that Gatchalian proposed funding and implementing TESDA's Free National Certification Assessment Program under the 2024 national budget. The 2024 national budget allocates P438 million under the TESDA for conducting free competency assessments and issuing national certifications to senior high school learners under the technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track. This allocation is expected to benefit 420,967 SHS graduates in the TVL track. Gatchalian also proposed a P50 million allocation under the 2024 national budget to expand TESDA's pool of assessors, ensuring that the agency has sufficient capacity to implement the free assessment and certification program. By securing these funds, Gatchalian aims to spare SHS graduates under the TVL track from the cost of assessments, which is about P1,008.29 per student. The prohibitive cost is one of the reasons why the certification rate is low among SHS graduates under the TVL track. In School Year (SY) 2019-2020, only 127,796 (26.3%) of SHS-TVL graduates took the assessment. However, among those who took it, 124,970 or 98% passed and received their national certifications (NCs). The overall certification rate decreased to 6.8% in SY 2020-2021. By increasing the certification rate among SHS-TVL learners, Gatchalian hopes to improve their chances of securing quality jobs. Currently, 50% of SHS-TVL graduates who joined the labor force after graduation are employed in elementary occupations such as cleaners, vendors, and domestic helpers, according to an analysis of the Labor Force Survey data by the Senate Committee on Basic Education. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa TESDA dahil katuwang natin sila upang gawing libre ang assessment at national certification para sa ating mga senior high school graduates sa TVL track. Patuloy nating isusulong ang mga reporma upang lalong mapatatag ang TVET at matiyak na handa ang ating mga graduates na magtagumpay sa mga pipiliin nilang larangan," said Gatchalian. Meanwhile, Gatchalian seeks to institutionalize free assessment and certification for senior high school graduates through his Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367). Gatchalian hinimok ang TESDA na palakasin ang paghahanda ng SHS graduates sa trabaho Hinikayat ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang Technical Education and Skills Development Authority o TESDA na paigtingin ang mga hakbang upang mapataas ang kahandaan sa trabaho ng mga senior high school (SHS) graduates, kasunod ng ika-30 anibersaryo ng ahensya. Ito ang naging pahayag ni Gatchalian matapos niyang matanggap mula sa ahensya ang Special Kabalikat Award bilang pagkilala sa kanyang adbokasiya na patatagin ang Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) sa bansa. Matatandang ipinanukala ni Gatchalian ang pagpondo at pagpapatupad sa Free National Certification Assessment Program ng TESDA sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget. May P438 milyon na nakalaan sa ilalim ng TESDA para sa pagsasagawa ng mga libreng competency assessments at pag-isyu ng mga national certifications sa mga mag-aaral ng senior high school sa ilalim ng technical-vocational-livelihood (TVL) track. Inaasahang 420,967 mga mag-aaral sa SHS sa ilalim ng TVL track ang makikinabang sa naturang pondo. Nagpanukala rin si Gatchalian ng P50 milyong pondo sa ilalim ng 2024 national budget upang madagdagan ang mga assessor ng TESDA. Titiyakin nito na may sapat na kakayahan ang ahensya upang ipatupad ang programa. Dahil libre na ang assessment at certification, hindi na magbabayad ang mga mag-aaral para sa assessment na umaabot sa humigit-kumulang P1,008.29 kada mag-aaral. Ang gastos sa assessment ang isa mga dahilan kung bakit mababa ang certification rate sa mga SHS graduates sa ilalim ng TVL track. Noong School Year (SY) 2019-2020, 127,796 (26.3%) lamang sa 486,278 na mga SHS-TVL graduates ang kumuha ng assessment. Umabot naman sa 124,970 o 98% ng mga kumuha ng assessment ang pumasa at nakakuha ng national certification. Bumaba sa 6.8% ang overall certification rate noong SY 2020-2021. Umaasa si Gatchalian na makakatulong ang programa na itaas ang certification rate ng mga mag-aaral sa SHS-TVL upang tumaas ang tsansa nilang makakuha ng magandang trabaho. Matatandaang 50% ng mga mag-aaral sa SHS-TVL na pumasok sa trabaho ay nasa elementary occupations tulad ng mga cleaners, vendors, at mga domestic helpers, batay sa pagsusuri ng Senate Committee on Basic Education sa datos ng Labor Force Survey. "Nagpapasalamat ako sa TESDA dahil katuwang natin sila upang gawing libre ang assessment at national certification para sa ating mga senior high school graduates sa TVL track. Patuloy nating isusulong ang mga reporma upang lalong mapatatag ang TVET at matiyak na handa ang ating mga graduates na magtagumpay sa mga pipiliin nilang mga larangan," ani Gatchalian. Isinusulong din ni Gatchalian ang pagsasabatas ng Batang Magaling Act (Senate Bill No. 2367) upang gawing institutionalized ang libreng assessment at certification para sa mga senior high school graduates.

