PHILIPPINES, August 26 - Press Release

August 26, 2024 Education is a valuable investment- Villar Sen. Cynthia A. Villar noted that education will be a powerful tool to achieve your goals and dreams in the future. "Make the most of each day you spend learning because the knowledge and experiences you gain here will serve as the foundation for your success in the years to come." she said in her Speech during the 15th Founding Anniversary of Las Piñas City National Science High School, on Saturday August 24. "To all the students, I want to remind you that the education you are receiving here is a valuable investment into your future,"she added. In thanking everyone especially Principal Eleanor Honrales for the invitation,Villar said she is happy for celebrating this "big milestone." The senator related she has been part of the school's journey since she was Congresswoman of Las Piñas in 2007. She was the principal author for the enactment of Republic Act No. 9451 which established the Las Piñas City National Science High School. Her husband, then Senate President Manny Villar guaranteed its passage in the Senate. "And during the many years, our family helped to make sure there will be enough funds for the building of the school infrastructures and improving its facilities," related Villar. Mahalagang investment ang edukasyon - Villar IGINIIT ni Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na isang makapangyarihang armas ang edukasyon upang makamit ang mithiin at pangarap sa hinaharap. "Make the most of each day you spend learning because the knowledge and experiences you gain here will serve as the foundation for your success in the years to come." pahayag ni Villar sa 15th Founding Anniversary ng Las Piñas City National Science High School,nitong Sabado, August 24. "To all the students, I want to remind you that the education you are receiving here is a valuable investment into your future,"dagdag pa niya. Sa kanyang pagpapasalammat lalo na kay Principal Eleanor Honrales sa imbitasyon, sinabi ni Villar na masaya siya sa pagdiriwang ng tonagurian niyang "big milestone." Naging bahagi siya sa paglalakbay ng paaralan simula ng Congresswoman siya ng Las Piñas noong 2007. Principal She author siya sa pagsasabatas ng Republic Act No. 9451 na nagtayo sa Las Piñas City National Science High School. Tiniyak nanan kanyang asawang si dating Senate President Manny Villar ang pagpasa nito sa Senado. "And during the many many years, our family helped to make sure there will be enough funds for the building of the school infrastructures and improving its facilities," pahayag pa ni Villar.

