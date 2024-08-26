Pixalate Releases Q2 2024 Malformed & Fraudulent CTV Bundle IDs Risk Report: $137 Million in Estimated Connected TV (CTV) Open Programmatic Ad Spend Went to Malformed and/or Fraudulent Bundle IDs

Pixalate’s data science team analyzed over 2 billion open programmatic advertising impressions across more than 27k CTV Bundle IDs mapped to over 5k unique CTV apps in June 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV to compile the research in this series

London, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate, the global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform, today released the Q2 2024 Connected TV (CTV) Malformed and Fraudulent Bundle IDs Risk Reports for Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV, and Samsung Smart TV CTV apps.

The reports include a detailed analysis of the global state of non-standard and malformed Bundle IDs in the open programmatic advertising supply chain as of Q2 2024. “Malformed” Bundle ID represents an app identifier used in the ad bid that is uncorrelated or mapped to any known app, according to Pixalate’s Bundle ID mapping technology. These “Malformed” Bundle IDs disrupt ad targeting and campaign measurement, and open the door to ad fraud.



Pixalate’s data science team analyzed 2 billion open programmatic advertising impressions across more than 27k CTV Bundle IDs mapped to over 5k unique CTV apps in June 2024 on Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV to compile the research in this series.



Key Findings:

Roku: 25% of Bundle IDs were malformed and/or fraudulent (1.2k out of 4.7k) Only 41% of Bundle IDs utilized across Roku traffic used App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab





Amazon Fire TV: 58% of Bundle IDs were malformed and/or fraudulent (2.7k out of 4.7k) Only 30% of Bundle IDs utilized across Amazon Fire TV traffic used App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab





Apple TV: 48% of Bundle IDs were malformed and/or fraudulent (800 out of 1.7k) Only 35% of Bundle IDs utilized across Apple TV traffic used App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab





Samsung Smart TV: 60% of Bundle IDs were malformed and/or fraudulent (1.1k out of 1.9k) Only 19% of Bundle IDs utilized across Samsung Smart TV traffic used App Store IDs, which is the recommended method for app identification according to the IAB Tech Lab



Top Malformed and/or Fraudulent Bundle IDs (by impression volume) as determined by Pixalate

Malformed and/or Fraudulent Bundle ID Rank

(by Impression Volume) Roku Amazon Fire TV Samsung Smart TV Apple TV 1 289278 203623367 samsung.scn.103 203623367 2 203623367 474301 203623367 1557287819 3 roku EyeQ samsung.scn.116 474301 4 onefox onefox 33861130 15572878177 5 54663845 54663845 34100507 onefox



















Download the full report to receive a list of the top 50 malformed Bundle IDs - ranked by impression volume and by CTV platform - as measured by Pixalate in June 2024.



Download the Malformed and Fraudulent CTV Bundle IDs Reports

About Pixalate

Pixalate is a global market-leading ad fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform. Pixalate works 24/7 to guard your reputation and grow your media value by offering the only system of coordinated solutions across display, app, video, and CTV for the detection and elimination of ad fraud. Pixalate is an MRC-accredited service for the detection and filtration of sophisticated invalid traffic (SIVT) across desktop and mobile web, mobile in-app, and CTV advertising. www.pixalate.com



Disclaimer

The content of this press release, and the Malformed Bundle IDs Reports (the “Report”), reflect Pixalate's opinions with respect to factors that Pixalate believes can be useful to the digital media industry. Pixalate's opinions are just that, opinions, which means that they are neither facts nor guarantees. Pixalate is sharing this data not to impugn the standing or reputation of any entity, person or app, but, instead, to report findings and trends pertaining to programmatic advertising activity across CTV in the time period studied.

