AssureCare Welcomes Industry Leader Shane Powers as Vice President of Sales





CINCINNATI, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AssureCare, a leading provider of Population Health Management solutions, is excited to announce the appointment of Shane Powers as the new Vice President of Sales. Shane will play a crucial role in spearheading the sales team, formulating new sales strategies, and fostering sustained growth within the population healthcare technology sector.



Harnessing over 25 years of experience as a sales executive in healthcare and third-party benefit software, Shane is uniquely positioned to propel increased revenue, cultivate unwavering customer loyalty, and lead pioneering strategies for retention and operational efficiency. Given his proven expertise in propelling multi-million-dollar revenue growth in highly competitive markets and cultivating enduring executive relationships, there is no doubt that his contribution will profoundly impact our customers by providing tailored solutions for their needs.

“We are thrilled to have Shane join AssureCare,” said Yousuf Ahmad, CEO of AssureCare. “I am looking forward to his numerous contributions to AssureCare given his impressive background and his knowledge of the commercial payer space.”

In his career, Shane has focused on developing strong value propositions for the healthcare market. This experience has enabled him to improve client operational effectiveness while significantly reducing costs. Upon joining AssureCare, Shane contributes a deep understanding of the industry, combined with a solid track record of creating innovative solutions that not only exceed customer objectives but also result in significant cost reductions.

“I’m excited to be a part of an excellent team here at AssureCare and to continue building on its mission to tackle the complex challenges stemming from fragmented patient information, outdated software, and disjointed care teams,” said Shane Powers as Vice President of Sales. “With the MedCompass platform leading the way, I am looking forward to empowering payors, providers and pharmacies to work efficiently and effectively together to improve Population Health.”

AssureCare is proud to have Shane leading the way. He is known for his dedication to creating efficient, cost-effective operations and delivering exceptional customer satisfaction. Shane epitomizes AssureCare's steadfast commitment to cultivating an elite leadership team that spearheads innovation.

About AssureCare

AssureCare provides cutting-edge population health management software for healthcare and human services organizations like payors, providers, and pharmacies. Our enterprise solutions automate complex tasks, optimize workflows, and offer deep analytics, enabling informed decisions and cost-effective care delivery. We specialize in software solutions for risk-bearing entities, improving patient outcomes, and reducing avoidable costs. Our flagship platform, MedCompass, supports end-to-end care management trusted by leading commercial and government payors serving millions. Additionally, AssureRx optimizes patient care by managing medication-related risks for pharmacies, providers, and payors, with Pharmacist Credentialing and Medication Therapy Management capabilities.

For more information, please visit https://www.assurecare.com.

