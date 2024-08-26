Wyoming Business Council Welcomes Two Dynamic New Team Members

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming Business Council (WBC) is thrilled to announce the addition of two new members to our team. Both bring a passion for the state and helping people connect to opportunities. Learn more about the entire WBC team and how we’re working to build a more resilient Wyoming at wyomingbusiness.org.

CHAD BOLLING, BROADBAND MANAGER

Chad Bolling from Sheridan recently stepped into the role of Broadband Manager after longtime Business Council team member Elaina Zempel retired earlier this summer. He has been busy learning the ins and outs of the numerous federal and state programs the Wyoming Broadband Office is working with to enhance connectivity across the state.

He brings nearly 10 years of experience in the telecom industry to our team. He began his career at Level 3 Communications (now Lumen) in customer care then worked at Zayo Group for eight and a half years in various roles in project management, fiber engineering, and customer success.

He was eager for the opportunity to use his telecom experience to help bring rural broadband to those in Wyoming and is most eager to use this as an opportunity to serve those in every community across the state.

Chad grew up in South Louisiana and attended high school in Dallas, Texas, before earning a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Houston and a Masters from Colorado State University in Organizational Leadership. He then moved to Wyoming to be closer to his family.

“Wyoming is a beautiful area and a great place to raise kids,” he said. “I love that our state is very tight-knit. Wyomingites are willing to go out of their way to help those in need, and I love that.”

Chad and his wife have four kids and he loves watching them learn and grow with their athletics and academics.

“Whether it’s coaching my son’s baseball team or taking the family fishing, I love to get involved in any of their interests,” he shared.

BRITTNIE FAULKNER, STARTUP GRANTS MANAGER

Our latest WBC newcomer is Brittnie Faulkner from Powell. She joins us in a new role for our team as Startup Grants Manager.

Brittnie grew up primarily in the Big Horn Basin, starting life in Powell before moving south to Encampment and then heading back north to Meeteetse for high school. “My extended family has always been rooted in the Basin,” she shared.

She attended college at Weber State University in Utah, graduating with a Bachelor’s in Engineering. She’s had a “few careers” before starting with the WBC and most recently worked with a tech startup that focused on software offerings for manufacturing facilities. Before that, she worked with industrial automation and an engineering house focused on mining and minerals.

Brittnie was interested in this position with the Business Council for two reasons: One, the chance to support her home state in strategic growth and diversification to increase economic stability; and two, to support small businesses in creating a solid foundation for long-term business growth and execution.

“I’m excited to learn more about the communities and people across the state,” she said. “I hope to be able to create a lasting, positive impact on small, local businesses and the communities they are a part of.

“I love the support and community in Wyoming,” she continued. “At the root, Wyoming loves its people. There is always someone willing to lend a helping hand.”

As a mother of small children, she spends most of her free time with her family.

“With three children and various family members spread across the state, there’s always something going on,” she exclaimed.

