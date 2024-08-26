Associa Earns 2024 Great Place To Work Certification™

DALLAS, Texas, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa is proud to be Certified™ by Great Place To Work® for the 8th year in a row. The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Associa. This year, 78% of employees said it’s a great place to work – 21 points higher than the average U.S. company.

Great Place To Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"We are incredibly proud to receive this certification, as it reflects the collective efforts of our entire team to create a positive and inclusive workplace," said Associa Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, Amanda Wojczak. "Our employees are our greatest asset, and this recognition underscores our commitment to fostering an environment where every individual feels valued, respected, and empowered to thrive."

Wojczak added, "This achievement not only highlights the strong culture we have built but also motivates us to continue enhancing the employee experience at Associa. We are dedicated to maintaining our status as a top employer and will keep striving to make Associa an even better place to work."

Associa is committed to sustaining the high standards that earned this recognition and will continue to invest in its people, ensuring that the company remains a place where employees are proud to work and contribute to its success.

About Associa

With more than 300 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for more than 7.5 million residents worldwide. Our 15,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 45 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place To Work® Certification™ is the most definitive “employer-of-choice” recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified.

About Great Place To Work®

As the global authority on workplace culture, Great Place To Work® brings 30 years of groundbreaking research and data to help every place become a great place to work for all. Their proprietary platform and For All™ Model helps companies evaluate the experience of every employee, with exemplary workplaces becoming Great Place To Work Certified™ or receiving recognition on a coveted Best Workplaces™ List.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and follow Great Place To Work on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

