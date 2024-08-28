Fastweb Partners with Cloudian to Launch Cloud Storage Solutions

Partnering with Cloudian represents a significant stride in our mission to empower clients with technology that drives performance and growth.” — Emanuel Armati, Manager of Fastcloud Managed Services at Fastweb

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 28, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cloudian, the global leader in secure S3-compatible AI data lake platforms, today announced its collaboration with Fastweb, one of Italy’s main telecommunications operators, to enhance Fastweb's secure cloud storage services.

With 3.3 million wireline and 3.6 million mobile customers, Fastweb promotes the digital transformation of society to build an increasingly connected, inclusive and eco-sustainable future. By integrating Cloudian’s technology, Fastweb strengthens its commitment to the country's digital transformation by providing cutting-edge cloud storage solutions that are increasingly scalable and efficient.

"Partnering with Cloudian represents a significant stride in our mission to empower clients with technology that drives performance and growth,” said Emanuel Armati, Manager of Fastcloud Managed Services at Fastweb. “This collaboration equips us to deliver an even more scalable and highly available infrastructure that helps us meet our customers’ evolving needs more quickly."

Cloudian's AI data lake introduces an era of limitless on-premises storage and the industry’s highest S3 API compatibility. This ensures flawless operation with S3-compatible software to deliver the infrastructure excellence that Fastweb's customers expect.

"Cloudian is proud to support Fastweb's vision of providing increasingly scalable, secure cloud storage services," said Carsten Graf, Cloudian’s Vice President of EMEA Sales. "Our AI data lake platform is designed to meet the needs of data-intensive applications, providing Fastweb with a robust solution to serve their customers’ most demanding workloads."

This partnership positions Fastweb to enhance its service offerings, further reinforcing its market leadership in Italy's telecommunications sector. Fastweb’s Cloudian deployment includes 3.4 PB of capacity in two data centers.

About Cloudian

Cloudian is the leader in secure, S3-compatible AI data lake platforms. With military-grade security, limitless scale, and seamless cloud integration, Cloudian delivers plug-and-play interoperability with AI tools such as PyTorch, TensorFlow, Kafka, Arrow and more. Our software-defined, on-premises solutions let users simplify and accelerate AI workflows, meet data sovereignty requirements, and cut costs by consolidating information to a single, cloud-like environment. Cloudian’s geo-distributed architecture manages and protects object and file data at the edge, core, and in the cloud, for both traditional and modern applications. Learn more at cloudian.com.¬¬

