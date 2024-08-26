Submit Release
Precautionary water quality swimming advisory lifted for ocean-side areas along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Dare County

State recreational water quality officials today lifted a precautionary advisory warning the public against swimming near two areas along the Cape Hatteras National Seashore in Rodanthe and Buxton.

The advisory, issued Aug. 7, was for ocean waters at GA Kohler Court in Rodanthe and at Tower Circle in Buxton due to public health risks associated with septic drain fields exposed by extensive erosion caused by Tropical Storm Debby and Hurricane Ernesto.

Untreated wastewater can cause adverse health effects such as diarrhea, abdominal cramps and skin infections.

Subsequent testing of these waters shows bacteria levels are within state and federal recreational water quality standards set for swimming and water play.

For more information on the N.C. Recreational Water Quality Program or to a view a map of testing sites, visit the program’s website, and follow the program’s Twitter feed.

