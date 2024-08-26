Invluencer - Bullish on i3D Protocol as BitMart Listing Approaches: 16 September 2024

London, UK, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The i3D Protocol (i3D) is quickly gaining traction as it nears its highly anticipated listing on BitMart, a premier global digital asset trading platform. Traders and analysts are already eyeing i3D as one of the most promising utility blockchain projects of the year with a serious MVP fully operational and over 1,000 early startups analysed during trials.

Revolutionizing Early-Stage Investing with AI and Distributed Crowd Intelligence

As the BitMart listing date approaches, i3D Protocol is attracting significant attention. This innovative platform aims to reshape early-stage investing by leveraging AI and crowd intelligence to offer insights and due diligence to identify the most promising startups. With over 65,000 accounts and 10,000 daily active users already mining, earning and transferring their tokens, i3D is more than just another token—it’s a game-changer for analysis pre-investment.

Early Investors: Seize the Opportunity

CEO Mike Doyle states, “Listing on BitMart provides increased visibility and, most importantly, liquidity. The i3D Token allows investors to participate in the full lifecycle of trading in early startups — from identifying opportunities to liquidation—with the added benefits of continuous earning, staking, mining, and community engagement.”

With the listing just weeks away, now is the time for traders to position themselves ahead of what could be one of the year’s most significant launches. Early Birds can jump into the pre-sale at: Official Site . The small pre-sale is being managed by the CryptoDo Lab , an award-winning company that has created over 310K Smart Contracts with their innovative technology.

i3D Protocol: Blending AI, Crowd Intelligence, and Blockchain

The i3D Protocol’s mission is to de-risk early-stage investments by using AI and crowd intelligence to conduct comprehensive due diligence. Already, the i3D Rapid mobile app enables quick sentiment-based assessments, while the i3D Arena provides detailed, anonymous analysis of potential investments. These, plus algorithmic scoring, allow the protocol to triangulate scores and then rank the opportunities. These tools make i3D an essential resource for informed decision-making.

Anticipating Major Gains

i3D’s deep-dive experts are already bullish on the project, predicting potential gains of up to 100x for token holders. With a staking protocol offering an estimated annual return of 200% and plans to burn 50% of the total token supply, i3D is set to drive value back into the token and its ecosystem.

BitMart Listing: A New Chapter for i3D Protocol

The BitMart listing marks a pivotal moment for i3D Protocol, ushering in a new era of growth. The platform’s strategic use of 20% of its total token supply for marketing aims to capture the viral potential of meme coins while delivering serious utility. As the AI crypto market expands, i3D’s unique approach is poised to capture significant market share.

The Future is Bright for i3D Protocol

As far as future plans for the i3D Protocol go, the CEO comments: “For us this is one of the most exciting parts. While we love the buzz of seeing thousands have their say about startups, we must remember that Information is King. We have all these startups that are identified as great potential so not only will we sell that information to traders, but we will also be investing in the best of the best. With a robust revenue model in place, this will take the form of Side-by-Side with VC as well as through token swaps with the startups. This will further underpin the value of the i3D Token as it adds the market sentiment into the token price.”

With its upcoming BitMart listing, i3D Protocol is set to make waves in the crypto world. The combination of cutting-edge AI, crowd intelligence, and blockchain transparency offers a powerful solution for navigating the complexities of early-stage investing.

Join the i3D Protocol and be part of the future of investing

More info: https://invluencer.com



Pre-sale: https://invluencer.com/ico-trigger-lottery/



Download the app: https://invluencer.com/i3d-rapid/



Telegram: https://t.me/i3dangelinvestors/1



X: https://x.com/i3D_Angels



