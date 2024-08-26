Third Annual Hiking Event Brings Awareness to Chronic Pain in Canadian Veterans

HAMILTON, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nine Canadian military Veterans living with chronic pain from across Canada completed the third annual Military Veterans Alpine Challenge (Alpine Challenge) on Saturday, August 24, in Whistler, British Columbia. Organized by the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans (CPCoE), this annual alpine hike seeks to raise awareness of Veteran chronic pain and to equip Veterans with the resources they need to manage their condition.



Data shows that 40 percent of Veterans are likely to suffer from chronic pain, compared to 20 percent of the general Canadian population. Research conducted by the CPCoE has also proven the effectiveness of interdisciplinary pain management programs in helping Veterans cope with chronic pain. Similarly, the Alpine Challenge provides Veterans with the mental and physical tools and support that will help them manage their pain long after the event concludes.

“The training and preparation we provide to participants prior to the hike helps give them a renewed sense of purpose and direction, says Tom Hoppe, Military Veteran, former Chair of the Advisory Council of Veterans and host of The Most Painful Podcast. “Our research has shown the impact that the military mindset has on chronic pain. By leveraging knowledge from education sessions while improving their physical fitness, the Alpine Challenge helps Veterans with the transition from active service while improving their quality of life living with chronic pain.”

It can be a struggle for many Veterans to see how their mission and team-oriented outlook applies to life beyond service. The identity-focused education provided during the event draws parallels between life during and after military service, encouraging Veterans to embrace a renewed sense of purpose. The program equips participants with essential strategies to help them navigate their post-service lives with confidence and resilience.

“Year over year, I am amazed at the hope and camaraderie this event brings to the lives of Veterans from across Canada,” says Dr. Ramesh Zacharias, CEO of the Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans. “The ongoing success of this event is a testament to the dedication of our participants, the hard work of Tom Hoppe and Dr. Lindsay Rite, as well as the generosity of our event sponsors: ChangePain Vancouver, Summit Lodge Whistler and Hydrathletics Kingston. Without them, none of this would be possible.”

The CPCoE has long been at the forefront of supporting Veterans suffering from chronic pain, and the Alpine Challenge is just one aspect of the work the organization does. Other aspects include a research mandate to improve understanding of Veteran-specific chronic pain, mobilizing findings and recommendations to help Veterans and their families manage their pain and reconnect with life.

Veterans interested in participating in the 2025 Alpine Challenge can be notified when registration opens by subscribing to the CPCoE’s mailing list at www.veteranschronicpain.ca.

The Chronic Pain Centre of Excellence for Canadian Veterans partners with Veterans and their families across Canada to develop research that genuinely addresses their unique needs and challenges, with the goal of building evidence-based standards and best practices that will improve the lives of Veterans and their families suffering from chronic pain.

MVAC 2024 Canadian Veterans participate in the 3rd annual Military Veteran's Alpine Challenge in Whistler, B.C.

