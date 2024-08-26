Advancements in Protein Extraction from Unusual Sources like Insect, Algae to Propel the Growth of Animal Feed Alternative Protein Sales: Future Market Insights, Inc.

The United States animal feed alternative protein market is set to grow at a steady CAGR of 5.4% from 2024 to 2034. This growth is fueled by rising demand for sustainable, eco-friendly protein sources, including insect-based proteins, plant-based proteins, fish meal alternatives, and single-cell proteins. Advances in food technology and increased awareness of environmental impacts are driving the adoption of these innovative substitutes in animal feed.

NEWARK, Del, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recent report by Future Market Insights, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of animal feed alternatives protein are estimated to reach a value of USD 388.5 Billion by 2034, surging at 8.0% CAGR through the decade.



With the growing awareness of the environmental impacts linked to traditional livestock farming practices is steering consumers towards sustainable and ethical preferences in animal feed choices. The realization of the ecological consequences associated with conventional animal farming, including issues like land use, water pollution, and greenhouse gas emissions, is fostering an increased demand for livestock products sourced from animals nourished with alternative and eco-friendly feeds. Consumers are now placing a premium on transparency within the supply chain, gravitating towards brands prioritizing sustainability and ethical farming practices in the production of alternative animal feeds. There is a rising interest in feeds incorporating innovative sources such as insects, algae, and plant-based proteins. Companies in this industry that align with consumer values, emphasizing responsible sourcing and environmentally friendly practices, are gaining a competitive edge.

For instance, Companies like Protix, producing insect-based protein for animal feed, are resonating well with environmentally conscious consumers. This shift in consumer behavior is a driving force, influencing the entire alternative animal feed supply chain.

While Implementing efficient processing methods demands specialized equipment and expertise, as the characteristics of alternative ingredients often differ from traditional feeds. For instance, the processing of insect-based proteins or algae may require unique machinery tailored to their specific properties. Obtaining or adapting such equipment can be a significant investment for feed manufacturers. Scaling up production adds another layer of complexity. While demand for alternative feeds is on the rise, expanding production while adhering to stringent quality standards becomes a logistical and technical challenge. Maintaining consistent product quality across larger quantities necessitates rigorous control measures and process optimization. The need for innovation in production techniques, coupled with the imperative to balance scalability and quality, underscores the intricate challenges faced by the industry in the processing and production of alternative animal feed proteins

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Animal Feed Alternative Protein sales shall reach nearly USD 180 billion by 2024.

The North American Animal Feed Alternative Protein Sales has a share of around 20.4% in 2024.

in 2024. The demand for Animal Feed Alternative Protein is anticipated to grow at a 8.0% CAGR between 2024 and 2034.

CAGR between 2024 and 2034. Sustainability and Environmental Impact, Advancements in Biotechnology, Consumer Demand for Ethical and Safe Food, Regulatory and Industry Standards, Economic Considerations and Cost Efficiency, Focus on Nutritional Quality and Performance are among the most well known trends.

“The animal feed alternative protein market is rapidly evolving, driven by sustainability, biotech advancements, and consumer demand for ethical food sources. Key players like Cargill, ADM, Evonik, and Wilmar lead through innovation and strategic partnerships. With supportive regulations and decreasing costs, alternative proteins are set to become mainstream in animal nutrition, promising environmental benefits and better livestock health. This market is poised to reshape the future of animal feed sustainably.” - says Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner at Future Market Insights.

Competitive Landscape

The animal feed alternative protein market is intensely competitive, with major players like Cargill, ADM, Evonik, and Wilmar International Ltd. leading the charge. Cargill leverages its extensive portfolio and global reach to maintain its leadership, focusing on sustainability and continuous innovation in feed formulations. ADM's strength lies in its integrated value chain, which enhances production efficiency and product quality, coupled with a strong commitment to sustainability and strategic partnerships. These factors ensure ADM's significant presence in the market.

Evonik distinguishes itself through its specialty chemicals and nutritional additives, particularly amino acids that optimize animal health and growth. The company's emphasis on research and sustainable practices helps it to meet and exceed industry standards. Wilmar International Ltd. leverages its diverse operations across the agricultural value chain, effectively integrating alternative proteins into its extensive distribution network. Strategic investments in innovation and sustainability further bolster Wilmar's market position. Collectively, these companies drive the market forward with their commitment to high-quality, sustainable, and innovative feed solutions, shaping the future of the animal feed industry.

Leading Animal Feed Alternative Protein Brands

Hamlet Protein

Royal De Heus

Nutreco

Roquette Freres

Haid Group

Calysseo's FeedKind

ADM

Cargill

Charoen Pokphand Group

Perfect Companion Group Co., Ltd.

Betagro Public Company Limited

Corbion

Wilmar International Ltd, Singapore

Evonik

Greenfeed, Vietnam



Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the plant-based ingredients presenting historical demand data (2019-2023) and forecast statistics for the period from 2024-2034.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Animal Feed Alternative Protein market by feed type (Insect Protein, Plant-based Protein, Fish Meal Alternative, Single-cell proteins, Others (Seaweed & Algae, Algal Oil), by livestock (Poultry, Swine, Cattle, Equine, Aquaculture), by form (Meal, Pellets, Liquid and Freeze-dried or dehydrated) across seven major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania, and MEA).s

einem aktuellen Bericht von Future Market Insights, einem Anbieter von Marktforschung und Wettbewerbsanalysen, wird der Umsatz mit Tierfutteralternativen bis 2034 einen Wert von 180 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen, was einer jährlichen Wachstumsrate von 8,0 % im Laufe des Jahrzehnts entspricht.

Mit dem wachsenden Bewusstsein für die Umweltauswirkungen, die mit traditionellen Viehzuchtpraktiken verbunden sind, werden die Verbraucher zu nachhaltigen und ethischen Präferenzen bei der Wahl des Tierfutters geführt. Die Erkenntnis der ökologischen Folgen der konventionellen Tierhaltung, einschließlich Themen wie Landnutzung, Wasserverschmutzung und Treibhausgasemissionen, fördert eine erhöhte Nachfrage nach tierischen Produkten, die von Tieren stammen, die mit alternativen und umweltfreundlichen Futtermitteln gefüttert werden. Die Verbraucher legen jetzt großen Wert auf Transparenz innerhalb der Lieferkette und tendieren zu Marken, die bei der Herstellung alternativer Futtermittel Nachhaltigkeit und ethische Anbaumethoden in den Vordergrund stellen. Das Interesse an Futtermitteln, die innovative Quellen wie Insekten, Algen und pflanzliche Proteine enthalten, steigt. Unternehmen in dieser Branche, die sich an den Werten der Verbraucher orientieren und Wert auf verantwortungsvolle Beschaffung und umweltfreundliche Praktiken legen, verschaffen sich einen Wettbewerbsvorteil.

Unternehmen wie Protix, die insektenbasiertes Protein für Tierfutter herstellen, kommen bei umweltbewussten Verbrauchern gut an. Diese Veränderung des Verbraucherverhaltens ist eine treibende Kraft, die die gesamte Lieferkette für alternative Futtermittel beeinflusst.

Die Implementierung effizienter Verarbeitungsmethoden erfordert spezielle Ausrüstung und Fachwissen, da sich die Eigenschaften alternativer Zutaten oft von herkömmlichen Futtermitteln unterscheiden. So kann beispielsweise die Verarbeitung von insektenbasierten Proteinen oder Algen einzigartige Maschinen erfordern, die auf ihre spezifischen Eigenschaften zugeschnitten sind. Die Anschaffung oder Anpassung solcher Anlagen kann für Futtermittelhersteller eine erhebliche Investition sein. Die Skalierung der Produktion fügt eine weitere Komplexitätsebene hinzu. Während die Nachfrage nach alternativen Futtermitteln steigt, wird die Ausweitung der Produktion unter Einhaltung strenger Qualitätsstandards zu einer logistischen und technischen Herausforderung. Die Aufrechterhaltung einer gleichbleibenden Produktqualität bei größeren Stückzahlen erfordert strenge Kontrollmaßnahmen und Prozessoptimierungen. Der Bedarf an Innovationen bei den Produktionstechniken in Verbindung mit der Notwendigkeit, Skalierbarkeit und Qualität in Einklang zu bringen, unterstreicht die komplexen Herausforderungen, vor denen die Industrie bei der Verarbeitung und Produktion alternativer Futtermittelproteine steht

Wichtige Erkenntnisse aus der Marktstudie

Der Umsatz mit alternativen Proteinen für Futtermittel soll bis 2024 fast 180 Milliarden US-Dollar erreichen.

Der nordamerikanische Umsatz mit alternativen Tierfutterproteinen hat im Jahr 2024 einen Anteil von rund 20,4 %.

Es wird erwartet, dass die Nachfrage nach alternativen Proteinen für Tierfutter zwischen 2024 und 2034 mit einer CAGR von 7,4 % steigen wird.

steigen wird. Nachhaltigkeit und Umweltauswirkungen, Fortschritte in der Biotechnologie, die Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach ethischen und sicheren Lebensmitteln, regulatorische und industrielle Standards, wirtschaftliche Überlegungen und Kosteneffizienz sowie der Fokus auf Ernährungsqualität und -leistung gehören zu den bekanntesten Trends.

"Der Markt für alternative Proteine für Tierfutter entwickelt sich rasant, angetrieben von Nachhaltigkeit, biotechnologischen Fortschritten und der Nachfrage der Verbraucher nach ethischen Lebensmittelquellen. Wichtige Akteure wie Cargill, ADM, Evonik und Wilmar sind führend durch Innovation und strategische Partnerschaften. Mit unterstützenden Vorschriften und sinkenden Kosten werden alternative Proteine in der Tierernährung zum Mainstream werden, was Vorteile für die Umwelt und eine bessere Gesundheit der Nutztiere verspricht. Dieser Markt ist bereit, die Zukunft der Tierernährung nachhaltig neu zu gestalten." - sagt Nandini Roy Choudhury, Client Partner bei Future Market Insights.

Wettbewerbslandschaft

Der Markt für alternative Proteine für Tierfutter ist hart umkämpft, wobei große Akteure wie Cargill, ADM, Evonik und Wilmar International Ltd. führend sind. Cargill nutzt sein umfangreiches Portfolio und seine globale Reichweite, um seine Führungsposition zu behaupten, indem es sich auf Nachhaltigkeit und kontinuierliche Innovation bei Futtermittelformulierungen konzentriert. Die Stärke von ADM liegt in seiner integrierten Wertschöpfungskette, die die Produktionseffizienz und die Produktqualität steigert, gepaart mit einem starken Engagement für Nachhaltigkeit und strategische Partnerschaften. Diese Faktoren sorgen für die signifikante Präsenz von ADM auf dem Markt.

Evonik zeichnet sich durch Spezialchemikalien und ernährungsphysiologische Zusatzstoffe aus, insbesondere durch Aminosäuren, die die Gesundheit und das Wachstum von Tieren optimieren. Der Schwerpunkt des Unternehmens auf Forschung und nachhaltige Praktiken hilft dem Unternehmen, Industriestandards zu erfüllen und zu übertreffen. Wilmar International Ltd. nutzt seine vielfältigen Aktivitäten entlang der landwirtschaftlichen Wertschöpfungskette und integriert alternative Proteine effektiv in sein umfangreiches Vertriebsnetz. Strategische Investitionen in Innovation und Nachhaltigkeit stärken die Marktposition von Wilmar weiter. Gemeinsam treiben diese Unternehmen den Markt mit ihrem Engagement für hochwertige, nachhaltige und innovative Futtermittellösungen voran und gestalten die Zukunft der Futtermittelindustrie.

Führende Marken für alternative Proteine für Tierfutter

Hamlet-Eiweiß

Royal De Heus

Nutreco

Roquette Frères

Haid Gruppe

Calysseos FeedKind

ADM

Cargill

Charoen Pokphand Gruppe

Perfekter Begleiter Gruppe Co., Ltd.

Betagro Aktiengesellschaft GmbH

Corbion

Wilmar International Ltd, Singapur

Evonik GmbH

Greenfeed, Vietnam



Erhalten Sie weitere wertvolle Einblicke

Future Market Insights bietet in seinem neuen Angebot eine unvoreingenommene Analyse der pflanzlichen Inhaltsstoffe und präsentiert historische Nachfragedaten (2019-2023) und Prognosestatistiken für den Zeitraum von 2024-2034.

Die Studie bietet überzeugende Einblicke in den Markt für alternative Tierfutterproteine nach Futtermitteltyp (Insektenprotein, pflanzliches Protein, Fischmehlalternative, einzellige Proteine, andere (Algen und Algen, Algenöl), nach Nutztieren (Geflügel, Schweine, Rinder, Pferde, Aquakulturen), nach Form (Mehl, Pellets, flüssig und gefriergetrocknet oder dehydriert) in sieben großen Regionen der Welt (Nordamerika, Lateinamerika, Europa, Ostasien, Südasien, Ozeanien und MEA).

