Simtra BioPharma Solutions Appoints Dr. Lidia Serina as Head of Development Sciences

Parsippany, NJ, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simtra BioPharma Solutions, a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in sterile injectables, is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Lidia Serina, Ph.D., as Head of Development Services.

Dr. Serina brings more than 25 years of distinguished experience in the global pharmaceutical industry, having held senior leadership positions in Europe and North America. She is a highly accomplished pharmaceutical executive known for her strategic vision, leadership acumen, and exceptional ability to drive high-performance cultures within large teams under complex and challenging conditions.

Prior to joining Simtra, Dr. Serina served as Vice President and Visp Biologics Site Head at Lonza AG, Switzerland, and also held senior leadership roles at Curevac, GlaxoSmithKline and Sanofi Pasteur in vaccine R&D, quality compliance, pharmaceutical manufacturing, and supply chain management.

Ray Guidotti, Chief Operating Officer of Simtra BioPharma Solutions, commented on the appointment: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Lidia Serina to our executive team. Her extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry and proven track record in driving operational excellence and commercial growth make her the ideal leader to head our Development Services business. With Lidia’s leadership, we are confident in our ability to build a high-performing clinical business and achieve our ambitious growth objectives.”

Dr. Serina expressed her enthusiasm for joining Simtra: “I am excited to join Simtra BioPharma Solutions at such a pivotal time in its growth journey. I look forward to working with the talented team at Simtra to further enhance our development services and deliver innovative solutions that meet the evolving needs of our customers.”

Dr. Serina holds a Ph.D. in Biochemistry from Paris 7 University & Pasteur Institute and has completed post-doctoral research in cancer genetics at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory.

Simtra BioPharma Solutions is committed to partnering with pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to help them design an injectable product and manufacturing process to consistently deliver a quality product to the market and achieve their commercialization objectives. With Dr. Serina’s appointment, the company is well-positioned to continue its trajectory of success and innovation in the sterile injectables market.

