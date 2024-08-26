Vermont’s Hunting Season for Gray Squirrels Opens September 1
The Vermont hunting season for gray squirrels begins September 1and continues through December 31, according to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department.
“Vermont has a healthy population of gray squirrels, concentrated in southern Vermont and the Champlain Valley,” said Hunter Education Coordinator Nicole Meier. “They’re a fantastic small game species for new hunters to learn the basics of reading the landscape, making a safe and ethical shot and cooking wild game.”
In Vermont, gray squirrels are often hunted with a .22 rifle, a shotgun or archery equipment. The department recommends that squirrel hunters wear a blaze orange vest or hat anytime they are afield.
The best habitat for squirrel hunting is stands of nut-bearing trees like oak, hickory and beech. The daily bag limit is four gray squirrels, and the possession limit is eight.
“Gray squirrels are incredibly tasty -- many would say better than rabbit,” said Meier. “You can find great gray squirrel recipes in classic cookbooks, trendy culinary magazines, and of course anywhere that publishes wild food recipes.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.