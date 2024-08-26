OKX Brazil Launches Campaign to Celebrate DOGS Listing

SÃO PAULO, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 technology company and cryptocurrency exchange, today announced the launch of its newest campaign, "Ganhe DOGS com seus amigos" (Earn DOGS with your friends). This campaign invites new and existing users to team up with their friends to unlock rewards together.



The campaign runs from today, August 26 to September 23, 2024. Participants are encouraged to trade a minimum of 100 USDT in DOGS and will have the opportunity to receive an equal share of a massive 900,000,000 DOGS prize pool. By referring friends to sign up on OKX and join the campaign, users can earn even more. Up to 5 successful referrals will be rewarded with 25,000 DOGS each, contributing to a total prize pool of 100,000,000 DOGS in the referral program.

The "Ganhe DOGS com seus amigos" campaign aims to strengthen connections among users, celebrate community spirit, and promote the DOGS token, which originated from a popular Telegram game. OKX emphasizes that this campaign is suitable for both experienced traders and newcomers to digital assets. It offers an opportunity to explore the OKX platform, connect with others, and enjoy exclusive offers alongside friends.

Learn more at https://www.okx.com/campaigns/earn-dogs-together

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX offers a secure and trustworthy platform that provides responsible crypto traders with innovative tools to access the world of crypto.



As a global brand and top partner of Manchester City FC and McLaren Racing, OKX uses Web3 technology to redefine how fans connect with their favorite teams. Recent examples include its Unseen City Shirts and Race Rewind digital collectible campaigns, which offer fans real-world benefits like exclusive match-day and trackside experiences. As the Presenting Partner of Tribeca Festival, OKX also empowers artists and creators through Web3.

In line with its "on-chain, any chain" philosophy, OKX contributes to the growth of the Web3 ecosystem via its secure, interoperable and self-custody enabled OKX Wallet . OKX Wallet is a user-friendly gateway to the on-chain world, connecting to over 100 blockchains, 10,000 dApps, 170+ DeFi protocols, 300,000 tokens and nearly 500 decentralized exchanges (DEXs).



OKX is committed to transparency and security, and publishes its Proof of Reserves monthly to build trust. OKX also regularly publishes educational articles, accessible via OKX Learn . These articles provide readers with in-depth analyses of all cryptocurrencies , including factors influencing Bitcoin prices and Ethereum prices .

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com/pt-br

