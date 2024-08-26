Amanda Lucey Honored as One of PR Daily's Top Women in Marketing for 2024

Amanda Lucey, CEO of The Partnership, is named one of PR Daily's Top Women in Marketing for 2024, recognized for her innovation and leadership.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Partnership is proud to announce that CEO Amanda Lucey has been named one of PR Daily’s Top Women in Marketing for 2024. This recognition celebrates Amanda’s impact as a leader and innovator in the marketing world. Her dedication to crafting creative campaigns, driving high-performance strategies, and opening doors for future leaders has solidified her as a force in the industry. She joins an esteemed group of leaders from renowned companies such as The Walt Disney Company, Microsoft, MyFitnessPal, Hulu, and more. These women are driving brand innovation, breaking barriers, and advancing the marketing profession.

As the driving force behind The Partnership, Amanda has led the agency to new heights, earning accolades and being recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of the country’s fastest growing private companies, Gulfshore Business as one of the top three PR and marketing agencies, and Atlanta Business Chronicle for the being top and fastest growing privately-held companies. Her expertise has also been recognized beyond the agency’s success—Amanda has received the Titan Award as a top 100 executive in Georgia and the Ragan Award for Crisis Communications.

“Amanda is highly strategic, a creative thinker, and a master problem solver,” said CEO, Co-Founder of The Lumistella Company, home of the Elf on the Shelf, Elf Pets, and Elf Mates brands. If there’s a mountain to climb, she’s the certified guide you want by your side. It’s no surprise to see her honored as one of the top females in the marketing space.

As a nationally recognized thought leader, Amanda continues to push boundaries, moderating and speaking at conferences across the country, including moderating the 2024 Animal Ag Alliance Stakeholders Summit in Kansas City and delivered a keynote on crisis communications at the Ragan Media Relations Conference in D.C.. Her passion for fostering growth and innovation within her team and the broader industry remains at the forefront of her mission.

About Amanda Lucey

Amanda Lucey is the CEO and owner of The Partnership, a marketing and brand communications agency. In her 20-year career, Lucey has personal experience in strategic public relations, marketing, branding, crisis and corporate communications for clients, companies, and government institutions at a national and international level. She previously served as the director of communications and public relations for The Dairy Alliance (formerly Southeast United Dairy Industry Association Inc.). She has held executive roles with U.S. and U.K. governments as vice consul, head of political, press and public affairs for the British Consulate General and as a media correspondent and director of communications for the U.S. government. Find out more by visiting www.AmandaLucey.com.



About The Partnership

The Partnership is Atlanta’s oldest privately held marketing and brand communications agency. The firm orchestrates integrated solutions across branding, communications, advertising, public relations, crisis management and digital development for effective and nationally recognized outcomes. The company has been recognized by the Inc.5000 as a Top National Small Business and has received numerous creative, digital and philanthropic awards for its partner/client centric approach and community support. With their name as their approach, The Partnership is devoted to genuine collaboration and realizing results. The Atlanta, Georgia headquartered agency has over 30 employees and offices in Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania.

