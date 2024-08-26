500 Win Health Care Workers for Our Future Scholarship

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that 500 winners have been selected to receive the New York State Health Care Workers for Our Future Scholarship. This scholarship, which was open to all New Yorkers regardless of income, provides two-year full cost of attendance scholarships to New York State students who are aspiring to become Registered Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, Clinical Laboratory Technologists, Radiologic Technologists, or Surgical Technologists and commit to work in an underserved area in NYS for two years after graduation.

“We’re investing in New York's future by supporting the next generation of health care professionals,” Governor Hochul said. “These scholarships will not only help students achieve their educational goals but also ensure that communities across our state have access to vital health care services. I congratulate all the recipients and look forward to seeing the positive impact they will have on our health care system and in our communities.”

Governor Hochul personally reached out to a scholarship recipient to share the exciting news and offer her congratulations on receiving the scholarship. Today’s announcement highlights the Governor's commitment to supporting the next generation of health care professionals by engaging with them personally and discussing their career paths. View the exchange between the Governor and the scholarship recipient.

Winners of the New York State Health Care Workers for Our Future Scholarship, who come from diverse backgrounds and regions across New York State, were chosen through a random lottery drawing. This scholarship covers up to two years of full-time study at any SUNY, CUNY, or New York State approved college in an approved associate or bachelor's degree program. The flexibility of the program allows students to complete their studies either part-time or full-time. Key components of the scholarship include:

Tuition: Covers the cost of tuition, not exceeding the in-state tuition at a SUNY college.

Covers the cost of tuition, not exceeding the in-state tuition at a SUNY college. Living Expenses: On-campus students receive room and board up to the average cost at SUNY colleges, while commuter students receive a commuter allowance.

On-campus students receive room and board up to the average cost at SUNY colleges, while commuter students receive a commuter allowance. Non-tuition Costs: Also includes allowances for books, supplies, and transportation up to the average cost at a SUNY college.

The NYS Health Care Workers for our Future Scholarship was created by Governor Hochul as part of her effort to regrow the health care workforce in New York State. Other recent work as part of this effort includes the Governor's announcement last week that three Workforce Investment Organizations will receive awards totaling up to $646 million over the next three years to implement the Career Pathways Training Program, which will recruit and train thousands of new health, mental health, and social care workers across New York. In addition, the Governor recently announced that New York State has paid over $2 billion in bonuses to more than 800,000 health care workers statewide through the Health Care Worker Bonus Program. The program was launched by Governor Hochul in 2022 and provided bonuses of up to $3,000 for eligible health care workers across New York.

New York State Higher Education Services Corporation President Dr. Guillermo Linares said, “This initiative is a testament to Governor Hochul’s commitment to addressing the health care workforce crisis in New York. By supporting these students financially, we are not only investing in their futures but also in the health and well-being of our communities. I am excited to see the positive impact these winners will bring to New York State. Congratulations to all the winners.”

State Education Commissioner Betty A. Rosa said, “Congratulations to the recipients of the New York State Health Care Workers for Our Future Scholarship. This program reflects our state and the Department’s unwavering commitment to providing career opportunities for all, ensuring that talented individuals can pursue careers in high-demand fields such as nursing, therapy, laboratory technology, and more. These scholarships go beyond investing in the education of these 500 future health care professionals. They are an investment in the health and welfare of underserved communities across New York. Our health care workers are essential to the well-being of New Yorkers, and this program is paving the way for a more inclusive and resilient future.”

New York State Department of Health Commissioner James V. McDonald, M.D. said, “Governor Hochul’s investment in the health care workforce is evidence of New York’s ongoing commitment to ensuring communities across the State have access to critical health services and to eliminating health care disparities by offering an opportunity for people from diverse backgrounds to make a difference in the health and lives of people in underserved areas and in the health care system.”

New York State Department of Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said, “New York's health care system is only as strong as the people who serve in it, and this scholarship program is a crucial step in building a resilient, compassionate workforce for our future. Thanks to Governor Hochul's leadership, we're not only helping these students achieve their goals but also strengthening health care in our most underserved communities. Congratulations to all the recipients; your future contributions will be vital to our state's health care system.”

SUNY Chancellor John B. King, Jr said, “Congratulations to the recipients of the New York State Health Care Workers for Our Future Scholarship, including our very own SUNY students. SUNY is committed to doing its part to meet Governor Hochul’s goal to expand the health care workforce. Today’s scholarship recipients have demonstrated a distinct passion and commitment to addressing health disparities in New York’s most vulnerable communities. We are grateful for Governor Hochul and the Legislature’s leadership in providing financial aid that will fuel the aspirations and upward mobility of New Yorkers interested in the health care field.”

CUNY Chancellor Félix V. Matos Rodríguez said, “The Health Care Workers for Our Future Scholarship supports the work we do at CUNY, where we graduate nearly half the State’s new nurses each year as part of our mission to lift New York. It promises to support students poised to enter this vitally important profession at a time when their service is in high demand, and to uplift underserved areas where the need for health care services is most pressing. We applaud Governor Hochul for her commitment to addressing the health care workforce crisis and we congratulate the winners, who will pay this opportunity forward by positively impacting the lives of their fellow New Yorkers.”

Recipients of the scholarship must agree to live in New York State and to work in an underserved area in NYS as Registered Nurses, Respiratory Therapists, Clinical Laboratory Technologists, Radiologic Technologists, or Surgical Technologists for two years upon graduation, ensuring that the most critical health care services reach those who need them the most. The New York State Health Care Workers for Our Future Scholarship is just one of many scholarships available in New York State. For information on additional grants, scholarships, and loan forgiveness programs, visit the New York State Higher Education Services Corporation website.

For answers to your questions regarding the New York State Health care Workers for Our Future Scholarship program, visit our Frequently Asked Questions.