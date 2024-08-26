Fall Brings Rodents Inside Your Home Nesting in Attics and Crawl Spaces

Safe | Effective Pest Control Rodent pest Control Safe | Effective Pest Control

Rats and mice start to enter home in the fall when the night temps start to fall.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, August 26, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Contact: Universal Pest & TermitePhone: 757-502-0200Email: info@universalpest.comRodents Seek Shelter in Attics and Crawl Spaces as Fall Approaches.Universal Pest & Termite Urges Homeowners in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Newport News to Take Preventive Measures.As the crisp fall air begins to settle in, Universal Pest & Termite is alerting homeowners in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Newport News to a seasonal threat that often goes unnoticed: rodents seeking shelter in attics and crawl spaces.With the drop in temperature, rodents such as mice and rats begin searching for warm, dry places to nest and breed. Attics and crawl spaces, which offer secluded and undisturbed environments, are prime real estate for these pests. Once inside, rodents can cause significant damage by gnawing on electrical wiring, insulation, and wood structures. Additionally, they pose health risks as carriers of diseases and parasites.“We’ve noticed an uptick in rodent activity as fall approaches, which is a clear indicator that homeowners need to be vigilant,” said Tanner Baine, Operations Manager of Universal Pest & Termite. “Rats and mice are not just a nuisance; they can cause serious damage to your property and compromise your family’s health.”Signs of a Rodent Infestation:• Droppings: Small, pellet-shaped droppings around food sources, in cabinets, or along baseboards.• Gnaw Marks: Fresh gnaw marks on food packaging, wires, or structural wood.• Noises: Scratching or scampering sounds in walls, ceilings, or attics, particularly at night.• Nests: Shredded paper, fabric, or other materials gathered in secluded areas.Preventive Rat and Mouse Measures.Universal Pest & Termite recommends the following steps to safeguard your home from a rodent invasion this fall:• Seal Entry Points: Inspect your home’s exterior for cracks, gaps, and holes. Seal any openings larger than a quarter inch.• Secure Food Sources: Store food in airtight containers and keep pet food sealed and off the floor.• Trim Vegetation: Keep tree branches and shrubs trimmed away from your home to reduce access points.• Maintain Cleanliness: Regularly clean up crumbs, spills, and clutter that may attract rodents.• Inspect Regularly: Conduct regular inspections of attics and crawl spaces for any signs of rodent activity.Professional Rodent Pest Control Solutions:If you suspect a rodent infestation, it’s crucial to address the problem quickly and effectively. Universal Pest & Termite offers comprehensive rodent control services, including inspection, exclusion, and ongoing monitoring to ensure your home remains rodent-free throughout the season.“Our team is equipped with the latest tools and techniques to handle rodent infestations efficiently and humanely,” added [Spokesperson’s Last Name]. “We’re here to help protect your home and peace of mind as we head into the cooler months.”For more information or to schedule an inspection, contact Universal Pest & Termite at [Your Contact Information] or visit www.universalpest.com About Universal Pest & TermiteUniversal Pest & Termite is a leading provider of pest control services in Chesapeake, Virginia Beach, Suffolk, and Newport News. With years of experience and a commitment to customer satisfaction, we offer a full range of services to keep homes and businesses free from pests year-round.At Universal Pest & Termite, we are a family-owned company serving Virginia Beach, Newport News, and other cities in the Hampton Roads area of Virginia. We are not a franchise, and we do not have corporate owners. Our company is simply a family that takes pride in looking out for other families in our area.For over two decades, our team has prevented and eliminated all kinds of pest infestations. We specialize in pest control for rats, mice, termites, ants, cockroaches, mosquitoes, spiders, bed bugs, and rodents. Our capable team also performs moisture control, home structural repairs, insulation services, and air duct cleaning.If you are searching for a professional to take on pests and protect your home, let us be your first call. We make same-day appointments and offer free estimates. Quality services with upfront prices? Expect nothing less from Universal Pest & Termite.

