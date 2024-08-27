Catheter-Related Bloodstream InfectionGlobal Market 2024 To Reach $1.93 Billion By 2028 At Rate Of 6.1%

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 27, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The catheter-related bloodstream infection market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $1.44 billion in 2023 to $1.53 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to the rising incidence of chronic diseases, increased awareness and education, rise in hospital-acquired infections, the growing elderly population, and enhanced infection control programs in hospitals and healthcare settings.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The catheter-related bloodstream infection market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $1.93 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increasing healthcare-associated infections (hais), rising awareness and training, enhanced awareness and training programs on infection control practices, expansion of healthcare infrastructure, increase in geriatric population, supportive government policies and initiatives.

Growth Driver Of The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market

The rising prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is expected to propel the growth of the catheter-related bloodstream infection market going forward. Hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) are infections that patients acquire while receiving treatment for other conditions within a healthcare setting, typically manifesting 48 hours or more after admission. An increase in hospital-acquired infections can be attributed to various factors such as antimicrobial resistance, inadequate infection control measures, and patient susceptibility. Catheter-related bloodstream infections contribute significantly to hospital-acquired infections due to their invasive nature and potential for microbial colonization, posing risks to patients with indwelling catheters.

Major Players AndMarket Trends

Key players in the catheter-related bloodstream infection market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Novartis AG, 3M Company, Eli Lilly and Company, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA.

Major companies operating in the catheter-related bloodstream infection market are developing innovative catheter lock solutions to enhance infection prevention and improve patient outcomes. A catheter lock solution is a liquid instilled into a catheter to prevent infections and maintain catheter patency between uses.

Segments:

1) By Treatment: Antibiotic Lock Therapy, Anti-Microbial Agents

2) By Source Of Infection Or Causative Agents: Staphylococcus Aureus, Acinetobacter Baumannii, Escherichia Coli (E. Coli), Klebsiella Pneumoniae (K. Pneumonia), Candida Species (Candida Sp.), Pseudomonas Aeruginosa (P. Aeruginosa), Other Source Of Infection Or Causative Agents

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

Geographical Insights: North AmericaLeading TheMarket

North America was the largest region in the catheter-related bloodstream infection market in 2023. The regions covered in the catheter-related bloodstream infection market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Market Definition

Catheter-related bloodstream infection (CRBSI) is a type of infection that occurs when bacteria or fungi enter the bloodstream through a catheter, a tube inserted into a vein to deliver medications or nutrients. It is a serious healthcare-associated infection that can lead to sepsis and other complications. Prompt diagnosis and treatment are essential to prevent severe outcomes.

Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

• Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Catheter-Related Bloodstream Infection Global Market Report 2024by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on catheter-related bloodstream infection market size, catheter-related bloodstream infection market driversand trends, catheter-related bloodstream infection market major players, catheter-related bloodstream infection competitors' revenues, catheter-related bloodstream infection market positioning, and catheter-related bloodstream infection market growth across geographies. The catheter-related bloodstream infection market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

