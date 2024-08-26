Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery Announces Launch of New Office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada

Vancouver, BC, Aug. 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery, a leading plastic surgery practice specialising in Cosmetic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Reconstructive Surgery, is excited to announce the launch of its new office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

Led by certified plastic surgeon Dr. Alexander Anzarut, Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery provides a range of cosmetic treatments, including Facelifts, Neck Lifts, Breast Augmentation, Lip Lifts, Tummy Tucks, and non-surgical skin treatments such as Botox in its new location in Vancouver. With a dedication to providing personalized and outstanding care to each of his patients, Dr. Anzarut looks forward to welcoming new patients from Greater Vancouver and the Lower Mainland in his new state-of-the-art clinic.

“At Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery, our team is here to help make you look and feel your best,” said a spokesperson for the Practice. Doctor Anzarut is a board-certified plastic surgeon in British Columbia and is trained in a wide range of cosmetic surgery procedures. His training has been with the top plastic surgeons in Canada, the United States, and Europe.”

Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery understands that every patient’s needs, budgets and aesthetic goals are different and that is why the practice tailors its approach to cater uniquely to each individual. This meticulous care ensures the most natural-looking, individualized, and exceptional results.

Some of the comprehensive cosmetic plastic surgery services offered by Dr. Anzarut at his new location in Vancouver include:

Facelifts: A facelift is a cosmetic procedure that helps patients achieve a more youthful look by removing excess skin and fat from the neck and face, as well as tightening underlying muscles. The goal of the procedure is to create a smoother, more toned appearance while maintaining natural facial contours.

Neck Lift: A neck lift is a cosmetic procedure designed to address excess fat, sagging skin, and wrinkles in the area to create a smoother, more youthful-looking neck contour and refreshed look.

Tummy Tuck: A tummy tuck improves the shape of the tummy area that has been affected by pregnancy, aging, fluctuations in weight, and even heredity to deliver a firmer profile by restoring weakened muscles.

Mommy Makeover: A mommy makeover is a custom cosmetic enhancement plan for women who want to improve the appearance of their bodies after pregnancy. It involves a mix of procedures, including a tummy tuck, breast lift, liposuction, and skin rejuvenation.

Lip Lifts: For patients seeking to improve the shape and fullness of their lips, Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery offers lip lifts that can restore the youthful contours of lips to give a refreshed and confident appearance.

With over 15 years of experience and a skilled team of professionals committed to providing top-notch service and delivering results that exceed expectations, Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery has become renowned for perfecting surgical techniques to deliver the highest standards of patient satisfaction in British Columbia.

Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery encourages prospective patients to reach out to its friendly team today via phone or the contact form provided on its website to discuss pricing, booking availability and any other inquiries they may have.

About Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery

Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery is a leading plastic surgery practice specialising in Cosmetic Surgery, Plastic Surgery, and Reconstructive Surgery with 2 offices in British Columbia. Led by expert, certified plastic surgeon Dr. Alexander Anzarut, who is a member of the Canadian Society of Plastic Surgery, Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery delivers high-quality, natural-looking results for every patient.

To learn more about Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery in Vancouver please visit https://dranzarut.com/service-areas/vancouver-bc-cosmetic-surgery/.

Dr Anzarut Plastic Surgery 1111 W Georgia St Suite 1788-B Vancouver BC V6E 4M3 Canada 604-620-3223 https://dranzarut.com/

